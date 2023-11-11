In the whirlwind of American politics, a recent statement from David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s ex-advisor, set off a chain reaction that resonated across the nation. His suggestion—that President Joe Biden should contemplate stepping away from the 2024 presidential race following a poll showcasing him lagging behind Donald Trump in swing states—ignited an intense debate. However, it was Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, who ardently defended her grandfather against Axelrod’s suggestion, adding fuel to the fiery discourse.

Disingenuous - you’ve been predicting his demise & doubting his resilience since beginning. There’s a difference between being entitled to an opinion & relishing a platform to disparage AND between journalism & being a jerk with a microphone. Up next “who’d of thought he’d win”. — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 12, 2020

The whole incident originated from Axelrod’s perspective on how the 2024 elections could pan out, given the data of several polls. "It’s very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden’s team says his resolve to run is firm,” he commented on Twitter before adding, “He’s defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt through the party – not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern.”

It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm.

He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not "bed-wetting," but legitimate concern. https://t.co/g6zeWF0T87 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

This was not all; Axelrod further remarked, "[Biden] is justly proud of his accomplishments." He then said, “Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws, and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore. Only [Biden] can make this decision,” he concluded. “If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s."

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

However, Naomi Biden quickly stepped into the spotlight, retaliating to Axelrod’s stance on the issue. With a pointed response that demonstrated confidence in her grandfather’s capabilities, she insinuated her anticipation of proving political pundits wrong, highlighting her faith in Biden’s resilience despite earlier doubts posed by individuals like Axelrod. "Looking forward to proving the political pundits wrong... again," she exclaimed, challenging the notion of skeptics who had previously questioned Biden's chances. Her post, shared along with an old tweet targeting Axelrod, criticized the advisor’s constant doubting of Biden’s abilities.

DOOCY: “Why do you think you're trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?”



BIDEN: “Because you don’t read the polls…”pic.twitter.com/0Yx2Lsun9Z — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) November 9, 2023

Meanwhile, the backdrop to this debate originated from a recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College, highlighting Biden lagging behind Trump in key swing states. The statistics revealed a four-point deficit in Pennsylvania, a five-point gap in Arizona and Michigan, a six-point shortfall in Georgia, and a ten-point difference in Nevada.

As per Radar Online, the output of this poll sparked the ongoing battle of words about Biden’s political viability and ability to secure another win. The controversy revolving around Biden’s age and health, a topic that has lingered since his 2020 election victory, added another layer to this heated exchange. Concerns related to his physical and mental illness have remained central to the discussion, intensifying the scrutiny around his potential to lead the nation effectively for another term.

As the battle mellows down, Naomi’s outspoken support for her grandfather serves as a testament to the unyielding faith and determination within the Biden family, echoing the unfathomed resilience and resolve against the neverending political pressure. In the middle of this wave of opinions and data, the 2024 presidential race seems more unpredictable than ever.

