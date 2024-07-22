Naomi Biden Praises Her 'Pop', President Joe Biden's Legacy While Netizens 'Hang Heads in Shame'

Naomi Biden, eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle had words of encouragement and praise for her grandfather, President Joe Biden as he bowed out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. "I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she wrote on X hours after Biden's official statement. Recounting his legacy she emotionally expressed, "Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history. He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years. Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

However, staunch Democrats expressed their surprise, gratitude, and disappointment over Biden's decision, Election Commissioner and Party Chair, Chris D. Jackson wrote: "I am so sorry, Naomi. The president deserved far better than the treatment he received from those who claimed to be his friends. I will always be grateful that your family shared him with our nation. He will be remembered as the most effective and compassionate President of our lifetimes." Another party supporter expressed: "All I can do is hang my head in shame. @JoeBiden never failed us. Not once. I'm sorry for everything your family has endured, eternally grateful he chose to be our president. America doesn't understand the loss she just let happen."

Another person praised Biden: "What a beautiful tweet. I’m proud to have had the opportunity to have voted for your Pop!" A netizen expressed remorse: "The best and we will all remember him as a true patriot, compassionate, and everything America stands for. So sorry for all of US." Another X user said: "I'm sorry for how the dem elites treated your Dad. it's a sad day for democracy." Another Democrat showcased support: "I'm sorry Naomi. I'm embarrassed for the entire United States of America and what we as a country put your family through. Your grandfather did not deserve this mess and he serves with dignity and respect. I'm still #TeamBiden."

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” the former Democratic nominee shared on social media while announcing his step down from the race. Biden further endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. First Lady Jill Biden was one of the first to express her views about her husband's decision. She retweeted his statement with heart emojis.

According to EOnline, the Clinton' shared a joint statement saying, "President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a Presidency that has lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthen our democracy, and restored our standing in the world."

"By any measure, he has advanced our founders' charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation. "We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what's best for the country," they stated. "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."