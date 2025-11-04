Nancy Pelosi Slams ‘Vile Creature’ Donald Trump in Brutal Takedown — Shares Why He’s the ‘Worst Thing on Earth’

Nancy Pelosi took a jab at Donald Trump by calling him a “vile creature.” She did not hold back her words on CNN as she further added, ” He’s just a vile creature. The worst thing on the face of the Earth.” Pelosi then proceeded to list several problems with the president to prove her statement.

She added, “Because he’s the president of the United States and he does not honor the Constitution of the United States.” She called him out for turning the Supreme Court into a rogue court. She added, “He’s abolished the House of Representatives. He’s chilled the press… he’s scared people who are in our country legally.”

She explained that Trump has been accused of ignoring the Constitution, as the Supreme Court (a third of which he appointed) doesn’t bother either. It’s been over a month since the government shutdown; the House passed spending bills, but has been waiting for the Senate to take action.

🚨HOLY COW: MAGA is losing their minds over Nancy Pelosi’s latest smack down of Donald Trump: “He’s just a vile creature, the worst THING on the face of the earth.” All the pearl clutchers can shut it. Trump has said worse and I’m glad he gets a taste of his own medicine. pic.twitter.com/65mlOEuwgs — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 3, 2025

On the other hand, critics have revealed that Trump may not want the House in session, as there can be enough votes leading to the release of Epstein files that may also have Trump and other influential people’s names. Trump has already retaliated by filing huge lawsuits against media companies.

Meanwhile, he has also been carrying out the immigrant crackdown with ICE raids that have terrified the citizens, too. Despite Kristi Noem speaking on America’s safety, ICE has been ransacking citizens’ homes and offices while also detaining several people.

🚨NEW: Nancy Pelosi gets *TRIGGERED* by seeing Trump on screen during interview🤣 “He is the worst president for children — there he is walking. The worst — hi (*waves*) — the worst president for anybody, any president in our history.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/m9qvX3aMEK — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 1, 2025

In the last year, Trump and Pelosi have been aiming to take each other down. Earlier, Pelosi called Trump evil and dangerous. On the political front, Pelosi may not take part in the election, but she will focus on redistricting to make sure Democrats are able to get back the House and protect everyone from the Trump administration.

Many MAGA supporters were triggered by Pelosi’s comments on Trump. Some went after her in comments adding, “Imagine living each day with that insanity in your life. Her husband must be manic.”

Another one added, “Isn’t she still getting paid? Why doesn’t she donate her salary? Seems like the godly thing to do,” taking a dig at her when she slammed taking away the SNAP benefits from people. Pelosi had supporters backing her up in the comments as her interview went viral.

One X user commented, “Pelosi’s words reflect the frustration many feel after years of Trump’s own insults and attacks.” Another one said, “This isn’t about decorum. It’s about calling corruption by its name.’