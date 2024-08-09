Nancy Pelosi Says it's Her Life Goal to Ensure Trump Never Steps in the White House Again

Nancy Pelosi voiced her life goal for the White House and stood on it ferociously as she recently said, "How can I say this in the nicest possible way: My goal in life was that man would never step in the White House again." The phrase "that man" referred to former President Donald Trump as the House speaker Emerita opened up about her political ambitions.

Pelosi is known for her active impact on the strategies of the Democratic Party and has been a close friend of President Joe Biden. According to ABC News, the Democrat had on many occasions called the ex-POTUS a "Bozo," "a snake-oil salesman," "what's his name" and the "Creature from the Black Lagoon," to express her dislike for the business tycoon in American politics. While asserting her goal during a press meeting about her new book, Pelosi thumped the table expressing her seriousness about ousting Trump from the White House. The book, The Art of Power, My Story as America's First Woman Speaker of the House, revolves around the development of violence in American politics and ways to tackle it in the future.

Adding on, Pelosi said, "At some point, I will come to terms with peace, with my own role in this. I think that part of all of our goals in this was to preserve his legacy, a fabulous legacy, that would go right down the drain if Bozo got elected to the White House," as she mentioned her role in asking Biden to step down from the race of the upcoming presidential elections. Previously, she had also urged the incumbent President to refuse the debate against Trump. "I just thought it’d be like doggy-doo and you're going to get it on your shoe and you're all going to smell like him," she said.

After the catastrophic presidential debate, Pelosi commented on Biden's performance saying, "He’s the president of the United States, a person who for decades has understood a vision of our country based on values, knowledge, issues, therefore judgment about all of it, with more empathy in his heart than anyone. Who needs to prep him?" as reported by US News. The Democrat politician is also considered to be the constant supporter of Kamala Harris for the next tenure of POTUS. Reportedly, she had lent indirect support to her running mate for the position of Vice President, Tim Walz as well.

Recently, the former House speaker was all praise of the VP candidate and Minnesota governor, Walz. In an interview with NBC News, Pelosi said, "I think he brings the heartland values — not that they aren’t values that we all share, but as are perceived by the heartland — to the debate," supporting Harris' choice. "And that’s useful every place in the country. What works there works almost everywhere. What works, say, in my district in San Francisco might not work everywhere, but what works in the heartland of America works everywhere," she added.