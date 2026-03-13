Nancy Guthrie’s Facebook Post Resurfaces as FBI Offers $50,000 Reward

Could this new information in Nancy Guthrie’s case be a ray of hope in bringing the 84-year-old woman home? She has been missing since Feb. 1.

Nancy was last seen late Saturday night, Jan. 31, when she arrived home in Tucson, Arizona, at approximately 9:48 p.m., according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The investigation has entered its second month. Savannah Guthrie, her siblings, and investigators continue searching for the woman who vanished without a trace.

Authorities suspect she may have been kidnapped, yet all the leads that investigators have discovered from Arizona have led to no proper answers. As fans and family remain desperate to find Nancy Guthrie, a resurfaced social media post has raised new questions about her unexplained disappearance

According to The Irish Star, in the post, shared from her personal Facebook account on August 26, 2021, the 84-year-old mother of three said she believed her account had been hacked for a second time on Facebook Messenger.

“This is the second time I’ve been hacked on FB MESSENGER. HOW DO I FIX IT?” the post read.

Bombshell evidence uncovered in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. Nancy Guthrie’s social media account on Facebook upends the sweet, churchgoing mother and grandmotherly image that her family members have painted in the media since she was kidnapped. Nancy Guthrie is a rabidly… pic.twitter.com/YgBnNrjww3 — Major Anthony Jones (@majorbrainpain) February 8, 2026

One of her friends responded in the comments, suggesting she change her Facebook password to secure the account.

Nancy Guthrie appeared to be an active social media user. She frequently shared pictures and videos of her grandchildren and posted updates about her three children, Savannah, Cameron and Annie Guthrie.

She occasionally shared posts about hobbies like baking, including photos of pies and pineapple upside-down cakes she made. She also shared her political opinions online, posting about immigration enforcement actions by ICE under President Donald Trump during his second term. From her social media activity, it appeared Guthrie was critical of Trump and his administration’s policies.

Nancy Guthrie’s final post before her disappearance came on January 27, just days before she was allegedly abducted from her house in a secluded, upscale Arizona neighborhood.

DNA was recovered at Nancy Guthrie’s property that doesn’t belong to her or those close to her, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. https://t.co/dXz0v92aGC pic.twitter.com/Jw90DhPTeJ — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2026

The post reshared a video honoring the late Alex Pretti at a Veterans Affairs memorial hospital following his death on January 24 on the snowy streets of Minneapolis.

As the social media update emerges as a crucial clue in the investigation, the FBI has announced a reward of up to $50,000 for details leading to her whereabouts.

Earlier this week, The Irish Star reported that two individuals believed to be true crime content creators were seen pulling a large white barrel from a river near Nancy’s Arizona property.

Using a grabber, the creators lifted the barrel, noting a strong odor and swarming flies. True crime accounts reported finding miscellaneous items nearby, including an empty box of small-caliber bullets and a Modelo beer can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashleigh Banfield (@ashleighbanfield)

Nearby residents claimed the barrel may be connected to the disappearance, but investigators have not confirmed any link. Authorities later confirmed that a woman’s body had been found in a canal roughly 113 to 116 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home.

As pressure and anxiety continue to haunt the nation, Nanos shared the news in an interview with The New York Times on Feb. 13, stating, “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find [Nancy Guthrie]. We’re going to find this guy.”