‘Nah, I’m Good’ — Wes Moore Responds To Trump Snubbing Him From Governor’s Dinner

Maryland Governor Wes Moore did not hold back at a recent town hall event when he was asked about the recent spat between him and President Donald Trump. He is one of only two governors who had not been invited to the Governors Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House this year, and when Moore made the news public, Trump came for him.

But after weeks of back and forth, Moore has come to the conclusion that Trump does “not determine my worthiness, God determines my worthiness only God and the people of Maryland determine his worthiness.” The politician had sharp words when he shared who he owes answers to, and — newsflash — it wasn’t Trump.

It started, as these things often do now, with a post.

"This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year's National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wrote.

“This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore wrote.

“As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not.”

Then came the line that seemed to sharpen the divide, “I promised the people of my state I will work with anybody but will bow down to nobody. And I guess the President doesn’t like that.”

Days later, in a televised interview, Moore went further. “It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country, and I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong in,” he said.

Pressed on whether race was the reason, Moore replied, “I can’t speak to the president’s intent. It’s not lost to me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent.”

Luckily, Trump didn’t make Moore wait too long to discover his intention. He responded on Truth Social, writing that Moore was “not worthy of being there.”

He added, “I did not invite the Governor of Colorado, who has unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer stricken woman (A nine year term!), for attempting to fight Democrat Voter Fraud, plus the foul mouthed Governor of Maryland, who fraudulently stated that he received Military medals, A LIE, is doing a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and has allowed Baltimore to continue to be a Crime Disaster.”

There’s no task more critical than delivering tangible results that make Marylanders’ lives better and protecting our people from the relentless attacks coming from the federal administration. The stakes are high. The challenges are big. The room for error is small. And while I… pic.twitter.com/UBvRvJOY0C — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) February 13, 2026

By Thursday night, Moore had an answer ready, via the Maryland Governor’s official website. Asked directly during a CBS town hall why he believed Trump had singled him out, Moore did not hedge.

“Well I can’t speak to the president’s heart. I can speak to his actions. And I do want to be clear to the president respectfully, you do not determine my worthiness, God determines my worthiness, the people of Maryland determine my worthiness. They are who I answer to, not him.”

Moore said he would still work with federal officials “if it means that they’re going to advance the issues for the people of Maryland.”

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) spoke out for the first time about President Trump’s decision to exclude him from the upcoming National Governors Association event at the White House. “I do want to be clear to the president respectfully, you do not determine my worthiness,” he… pic.twitter.com/UfmIRwElsN — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2026

As far as the dinner is concerned, he also had a few choice words prepared.

“If the point of the meeting—that he singled me out and told me I’m disinvited from—but if the point of the meeting is to turn it into name calling or to follow what he did in this most recent tweet, which is full of lies, and it’s ignorant, and it’s unhinged. If the point of the meeting is that, then my answer to the president is very clear: nah I’m good.”

When asked to clarify — “Meaning you won’t go?” — Moore did not waver.

“Oh I’m good, I will not go. Absolutely not.”