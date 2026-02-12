Trump Uninvites Country’s Only Black Governor From White House Dinner

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is among the two governors who were not invited to an NGA event at the White House. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to state the reason for this exclusion. Moore himself has also addressed the issue.

Trump’s lengthy Truth Social post revealed why he chose to leave out Moore from the event. He described Moore as ‘foul mouthed’, and accused him of falsely claiming that he had received military medals. Trump further criticized his efforts to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Donald Trump has disinvited Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the only Black governor in America, from a so-called bipartisan dinner for the nation’s governors. Let that sink in. Not only is Governor Moore the only Black governor, he is also the vice chair of the National Governors… pic.twitter.com/cvD6sF52Xq — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 8, 2026

The President clarified that he has sent out invitations to Democrats and Republicans alike. He only excluded the Governors of Maryland and Colorado. Rather than just the two governors being excluded, several Democratic colleagues also planned to skip the dinner. The NGA also announced that it will not be including the meeting on the official schedule. Governors of blue states have accused the President of turning an opportunity for bipartisan collaboration into an event with a party-based agenda.

Before posting on Truth Social, President Donald Trump had spoken with NGA Chairman Kevin Stitt. The Chairman said, “ He was very clear in his communications with me that this is a National Governors Association’s event, and he looks forward to hosting you and hearing from governors across the country.”

However, the President’s post on Truth Social created an air of confusion. Moore addressed the situation when talking with CNN. He said, “He was very clear in his communications with me that this is a National Governors Association’s event, and he looks forward to hosting you and hearing from governors across the country.”

Congressman Andy Harris talks about Wes Moore’s ridiculous claims of “disrespect” after President Trump didn’t invite him to dinner as he “spends 23 out of 24 hours every day criticizing the President.” PLUS Wes Moore’s lies about bi-partisanship, and the revelation that the… pic.twitter.com/3j4hgMJobE — Maryland Republican Party (@MDGOP) February 10, 2026

The timing of this snub has caused speculation of a racial angle in the whole debacle. Recently, Trump himself posted a bizarre cartoon of former President Barack Obama and his wife. The poster depicted the former White House residents as apes. The post was taken down after 12 hours. Donald Trump blamed a staffer for it, who remains unnamed. The post was not made in isolation. It was part of a 66-post spree that happened between 10:36 PM and 12:25 a.m.

When Moore was asked about a possible racial angle, the Governor said that it was not ‘lost on him’, but refused to speculate about the President’s intent. The snub comes on the heels of clashes that Trump has been having with Blue State leaders. Flash points of the friction range from immigration to funding, something that Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut off for non-cooperative states.