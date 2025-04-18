N.Y. Mom Played Dead to Survive as 15-Year-Old Brutally Stabs Grandmother Over Laptop Dispute!

A heinous crime took place on Wednesday, April 16, as a 15-year-old boy was indicted for murder, attempted murder, and assault by Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. Tierney’s office eventually stated on Thursday, April 17, that the Long Island teen could face 15 years to life in prison in case he is convicted for allegedly stabbing his 56-year-old grandmother, Concetta Chendemi, 35 times.

Concerning the fact that he’s in his teenage, his name isn’t disclosed by now. He was arrested on Monday, April 7, after allegedly becoming “infuriated” that his mother, Vanessa Chendemi, 36, was going to confiscate his laptop.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Monday, April 7, a conversation between Vanessa and her son about missing school turned into a heated argument.

Then, Concetta, who is the boy’s grandmother, tells her daughter Vanessa to take away the teen’s computer as a form of punishment. Consequently, as the argument reached its epitome, the 15-year-old grabbed a knife and ferociously stabbed his grandmother. As per Tierney’s statement, the boy then turned to Vanessa and stabbed her too, then she “fell to the ground and played dead.”

And this doesn’t end here, as the 15-year-old turned back to his grandmother and continued to stab her.

Sources state that he fled the scene and Vanessa then left the home and flagged a driver down. The driver then let her inside their vehicle, and she called 911. When authorities came to the scene, they discovered that Concetta had died. Vanessa was transported to a hospital, and she is still recovering from her injuries.

The teenager was eventually arrested that night only is due back in court on Wednesday, May 21.

“This is an exceptionally tragic case that has devastated a family,” Tierney said in the Thursday, April 17, statement. “When a child allegedly turns violent against their own family members, it creates layers of trauma that extend far beyond physical injuries. Our office will pursue justice for the victims of these horrific acts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny)

People eventually requested for more information on this case, but a representative from the Suffolk County Police Department did not immediately respond to it

It’s not entirely wrong to say that anti-social behavior is on the rise, especially given the increasing number of shocking incidents we see almost daily. This growing trend reminds us of the urgent need for proper counseling and accessible rehabilitation centers to support individuals displaying such traits.

These are the kinds of events no one expects to experience firsthand, but if you notice even the slightest signs of concerning behavior in someone, it’s a must to act early. Getting them the right help in time could prevent something tragic from happening.