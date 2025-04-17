Grandmother Found Buried in Concrete—Handyman With Criminal Past Named Person of Interest in Horrifying Case!

The body of an 82-year-old grandmother was discovered buried in the concrete inside a shed in Olympia, Washington. Her body was found just a week after her family filed a missing report of her.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the police found Marcia Norman’s remains on the property which was built by her handyman, Jeffrey Zizz. Jeffrey Zizz, who is 47 has been named as a person of interest and is currently being held in the Thurston County Jail. He has been taken into custody under charges of “child molestation sentencing violation,” stated the sheriff’s office in a release shared on Tuesday, Apr 15 via Facebook.

Marcia Norman was seen for the last time on the evening of Apr 1 in her home off Military Road Southeast near Tenino. As per the previous release shared by the police, Marcia allegedly had dinner with Zizz. Her family reported her missing on Apr 4, after they were unable to get a trace of her since Apr 1. Zizz fled the state and was arrested in Missoula, Mont. However, the reason he was arrested was a “sex offense,” as per the sheriff. The handyman has since been extradited to Washington for further prosecution.

“Zizz remains in Thurston County Jail on a no bail hold for his child molestation sentencing violation warrant while Detectives finish gathering evidence,” the sheriff continued. “Zizz remains the primary person of interest in the ongoing investigation, and detectives are continuing to work closely with both the Thurston County Prosecutor’s and Coroner’s Offices.”

Jeffrey Zizz was once serving as a pastor at Calvary Chapel of North Thurston in Lacey, Wash. But, the evangelical church cancelled his employment after he was arrested in 2021. He was booked under suspicion of 9 criminal counts that included rape of a child, incest and molestation, as per NBC News.

Zizz pleaded guilty in 2022 to two counts of second-degree child molestation against victims between the ages of 12 and 14, according to news reports. Along with these charges he even pleaded guilty to one count of communicating with a minor who is under the age of 18 for immoral purposes.

Ultimately, he was sentenced to 104 months in prison and was eventually released after 11 months to enter a rehabilitation program that included several conditions, which included not leaving Washington state.

Even if we keep aside whether Zizz is charged in Marcia Norman’s disappearance and death, he is still facing 93 months of confinement for allegedly breaking the terms and conditions of his conditional release for his 2022 convictions.