Mystery Blonde Golfer Declares ‘I Love Trump’ After UK State-Visit Banquet Appearance

All eyes were on the mysterious blonde golfer who made a dazzling appearance in white beside the Trumps at the UK State-Visit Banquet recently. She is no longer an unknown face, now that Charley Hull has publicly expressed her admiration for Donald Trump. She finally broke her silence on the whole Windsor Castle outing, days after leaving the internet curious about who she really was. The prominent British golfer has much more to her achievements than what she lets out to people.

With her latest Instagram post, Charley turned heads as she pulled off a glam look befitting the royal engagement that she had attended. Clicked from within the walls of the Windsor Castle itself, her caption acknowledged the mystery and buzz that stirred all over the place the minute she became a part of the 160 distinguished guests accompanying Trump. She evidently earned her invitation to the high-profile evening solely due to her golf stats and records.

Following her recent victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, she expressed her overwhelming love for the U.S. President; to some extent, she even highlighted that Trump, in many ways, surpassed even the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, while mimicking on-stage the dance moves of the former. She mentioned feeling privileged at the opportunity to attend the State banquet, adding that it was the first time that she encountered Trump up close and personal.

Expressing her feelings for Donald Trump, Charley Hull mentioned, “I love Trump. I think he’s brilliant. I like how he just says things, he doesn’t care what people think, and he’s straight to the point. I wish he was head of the UK. I like him as a person. He’s a little better than our Prime Minister.”

Coming back to the British golfer’s rise to fame and stats, she started playing at the Ladies Golf Union Championships against adults when she was barely 9 years old. Her surprising win at such a young age brought her immediate attention from the media and most publications, who wondered at her prodigious talents. Fast forward to now, she’s currently ranked 10th in the world, and happens to also stay in the news over her unusual habit of smoking between the rounds of the matches.

For instance, she earned the title of internet sensation last year after glimpses of her smoking at the Women’s U.S. Open. She quickly received enthusiastic cheers and numerous autograph requests from the crowd. According to Hull, she found it amusing because everything happened within a couple of minutes, all over just a cigarette she had smoked. However, this very habit of smoking and vaping on the grounds has also drawn a fair amount of criticism constantly towards her.

Interestingly, Hull gave up cigarettes at the beginning of 2025 after she took up a $13,000 challenge on it with fellow golfer Ryan Evans. The pact was agreed over a duration of two months, during which Charley had to quit smoking, and she ended up leaving the habit earlier than expected. She addressed her victory on the The Icons By Motiversity podcast and remarked, “So, yeah, I’ve not smoked in like 5 weeks and won’t smoke again. I said two months because at the end of the day, you can’t promise what you’re going to do for the rest of your life.”