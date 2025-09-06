Haunting Tragedies of the British Royal Family Remind the World That Even Crowns Cannot Protect Against Heartbreak

Monarchies might seem to belong in storybooks, but the British royal family is still a hot topic today. Every time they wave from a balcony, have a baby, or get married, a fairy tale comes to life.

Yet, a part of their story is often discussed behind the crowns and parties. Tragedies have hit them hard, just like anyone else, and these events have shaken the country. Sometimes, these were because people got sick, but others came out of nowhere and instantly changed everything. These moments shaped how people in Britain think about the royal family forever.

Let’s revisit four royal tragedies that still cast long shadows.

1) Princess Charlotte’s botched childbirth

Back in 1817, in England, a young and loved princess named Charlotte of Wales was expecting a baby. She was the only legal grandchild of the king, George III, and everyone thought she would be the hope for the Royal Family. But things went wrong during the birth. It was a painful and long process for her. In the end, the baby was stillborn, and the princess passed away, too, only a few hours later.

One of the doctors who was helping her was named Sir Richard Croft. He felt so bad about what happened that he decided to end his own life because of his guilt. It was a confusing time for the Royal Family.

Charlotte’s death created problems for the country. With no clear person to take over, her uncles had to hurry up and get married to have kids who could be the next ruler. This chaos led to the rise of Queen Victoria, who changed what it meant to be a king or queen.

2) Prince John’s hidden life (and death)

Prince John of the United Kingdom was the fifth son and youngest of the six children of King George V and Queen Mary. In 1909, he was discovered to have epilepsy, and then kept away from the public eye. pic.twitter.com/ELOITM4yhj — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) January 23, 2021

Born in 1905, Prince John, the youngest son of King George V, faced a harsh fate.

He had epilepsy and developmental issues, which was a setback for a royal family that cared a lot about their image then. To keep him out of the public eye, they decided to have him live at Sandringham with a governess to take care of him.

Unfortunately, Prince John didn’t live to see his teenage years; he passed away in his sleep at just 13.

When people learned about his life through letters, they were shocked at how the royal family treated him. His brother, who was set to become Edward VIII, talked about John’s death as if it were “the greatest relief imaginable” for them.

Back then, disabilities were something to hide, not accept.

3) Lord Mountbatten’s assassination

In 1979, a devastating event took the life of Lord Louis Mountbatten, a cherished uncle to Prince Philip and a guiding figure for the young Prince Charles, while they were fishing near Ireland’s coast. The IRA bombing claimed not only Mountbatten but also his grandson and several others aboard the boat. The group’s violent tactics had hit close to the heart of the British Royal Family.

For (then) Prince Charles, the loss was personal. He later shared his anger and even hatred.

The incident is a reminder of the ongoing conflict known as the Troubles, which plagued the region with violence during that time. The death of his mentor and family member was a double blow, as it brought the harsh reality of the crisis to his doorstep.

4) Princess Diana’s death

28 years ago, just a week before her death, Princess Diana was photographed alone on a yacht’s diving board pic.twitter.com/TX3egNFGmZ — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) August 25, 2025

No royal event has ever evoked more sorrow than the fateful 1997 car accident in Paris that claimed the life of Diana, the beloved former Princess of Wales. Her passing triggered a worldwide wave of grief, with people from all walks of life coming together to mourn the loss of the “People’s Princess.” However, the response from the Royal Family initially lacked the immediacy that the public craved.

For several days, the Queen remained silent, which led to a groundswell of public anger.

It was an unprecedented situation that called for an unprecedented response. Eventually, Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence and addressed the nation as she changed how the monarchy interacts with its subjects.