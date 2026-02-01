Mystery Behind Meghan Markle and Harry’s Deleted Kris Jenner Party Photos Is Finally Solved

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t seem to outrun controversies surrounding their relationship. One such storm took place in November 2025, when they attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. In a strange turn of events, photos from their appearance were later deleted without any public explanation.

Kim Kardashian has now offered an explanation for why they deleted the evidence of Markle and Harry being present at the event. In the recent episode of Khloé in Wonder Land (via YouTube), Kardashian explained why they had to “photogate” the couple’s pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity & Fashion by WW (@wonderwall)

She began explaining that they were scrolling through pictures to decide which one to post on their social media. They were “told that it was totally cool to post” their photos together, but when the photos went live, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remembered it was Remembrance Day. Kardashian added:

“They didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added that they felt it would disrespectful to be seen “partying and dancing on the dance floor.” Hence, to respect the sentiments of Remembrance Day, they took down their pictures. She commented, “It was really innocent, which is so crazy.”

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left behind royal life, they seem to still care what his family thinks of them. After all, Kardashian’s comment subtly suggests that they still value their family’s opinion.

The Skims founder made a comment on the exaggerated reaction, saying, “You’ve just got to laugh at the situation sometimes and just like lighten it up.” She added, “If everyone’s taking it the wrong way like lean in.”

Prince Harry is a real man!

His loyalty to HIS family is his trademark!

He refuses to allow his wife and children to be used as fodder for the TBM. #GoodKingHarry

pic.twitter.com/CXk6cFxQuQ — Veritas (@theroyaleditor) January 23, 2026

She suggested a lighthearted approach to contain the damage. The influencer explained how they should have done a full-fledged Skims campaign, uploading and deleting those pictures after 30 minutes, saying, “Oh, sorry. I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.” She added,

“That would have hit so funny if we just made it light and made it funny. I think it would’ve been received differently.”

Nevertheless, she “hated” how it rubbed the people the wrong way, who morphed the narrative into something “so crazy and ridiculous.” In a report from US Weekly, Christopher Anderson, royal biographer, mentioned that Prince Harry feels the pain of being “excluded” from the royal family gatherings.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned that he preferred his private life in the U.S. more. Hence, his overkill responses only justify that he still craves his family’s approval in small and subtle ways.