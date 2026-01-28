Meghan Markle Doesn’t Plan On ‘Playing Nice’ With Queen Camilla If She Visits The UK With Prince Harry

Should Meghan Markle return to the UK with Prince Harry this summer, she has no plans on “playing nice” with King Charles’s wife, Queen Camilla.

Even in the royal family, mother-in-law problems can prevail. Meghan Markle, 44, has painted Queen Camilla as a villain right from the start, according to new claims. The Duchess of Sussex still feels anger towards Camilla, as she allegedly resents the former Suits star for her treatment of King Charles, when she and Harry moved to the US.

Meanwhile, Meghan has always felt she was unfairly treated by Camilla when they stepped away from being working royals. Radaronline reports that Meghan and Camilla have not spoken since that time. It is also believed that Markle plans to make her feelings known to Queen Camilla, 78, should she set foot on British soil again.

According to an insider, “Meghan is willing to be conciliatory and take the high road with a lot of people, but Camilla is a different story.

“Meghan made a real effort with Camilla back when she was still living in the UK but she’s way past playing nice and kissing up to her, she has seen that gets her nowhere.

“She’s not planning to start a scene, but she’s not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla.

“If Camilla wants to keep playing dirty Meghan is ready to hit back.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate 10 years together with a sweet video taken by their daughter Lili. ❤️ (🎥: Instagram) pic.twitter.com/zGoQYWzYVy — E! News (@enews) January 17, 2026

It hasn’t always been this way, as when Markle first officially joined the Royal Family while marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Camilla reportedly gushed, “America’s loss is our gain” and was said to have bonded with Meghan over their mutual love of yoga and fine wines.

Meghan hinted last year that she had sent Camilla a box of her own branded wine for her 78th birthday, while teasing her followers on social media that she had gifted the bespoke rose to “ladies near and far.”

While that might seem to be a gentle white flag waving for reconciliation, it doesn’t appear to have made any improvements.

The two women started feuding in 2020 before Meghan and Harry left to move to the US, when Meghan apparently insisted that photos of her at an art gallery were published on the same day that Camilla made a public speech about domestic violence against women.

Meanwhile, the tables turned in 2023, when Harry accused “certain members of the family” of getting into bed “with the devil” by “leaking but also planting” stories about Meghan in the press to “rehabilitate their image.” However, he didn’t make it clear which member of the family he was referring to. However, Meghan believes that Camilla has been “out to get her for years.”

Furthermore, it has been claimed that, despite her initial kindness toward her, Markle is convinced that Camilla has been painting her in a negative light since “day one,” which the source says Meghan will no longer stand for.

The source added: “She’s convinced Camilla has been trying to undermine her and paint her as the villain from day one and she’s adamant that she won’t open herself up to more cruelty.

“Meghan feels like Camilla has been out to get her for years, and some people within royal circles would agree.

“She’s been so openly critical of Meghan within their inner circle from almost the very beginning; it’s like she’s taken it upon herself to be the family attack dog and has said out loud what others might think but are too polite to actually articulate.”

It remains to be seen whether Meghan Markle will journey to the UK with Prince Harry in the near future, and what fireworks might ensue.