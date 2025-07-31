Mysterious ‘Orange Shape’ Seen Near Epstein’s Cell Raises New Questions About His Death

Although the FBI and DOJ have gone on record as saying no one could have gotten in or out of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell before his death, a mysterious ‘orange shape’ picked up by surveillance cameras near his cell has caused widespread concern.

The Independent reports that forensic experts and Justice Department officials are locking horns about what or who the orange shape picked up near the sex offender’s cell could be.

CBS News has obtained a video from the Bureau of Prisons that clearly shows a shadowy figure with an orange tint shuffling toward Epstein’s cell in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center a couple of hours before he was found hanged on August 9, 2019.

The orange blob is, according to a report by the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General, possibly a prison officer “carrying linen or image clothing” and heading in the direction of the disgraced financier’s lair.

However, people who specialise in looking at endless hours of CCTV footage and formulating opinions have speculated that the shapeless mass of orange could have been mistaken for a person who was not carrying an orange jumpsuit, but actually wearing one.

Retired sergeant for the New York City Police Department and forensic video expert, Connor McCourt, said, “Based on the limited video, it’s more likely it’s a person in an [orange] uniform.”

This new evidence conflicts with the DOJ and FBI’s insistence that Epstein died by his own hand. They claimed no one could have entered or left his cell because the surveillance cameras covering the special housing unit where the convicted sex trafficker was housed would have picked them up.

However, video analyst experts claim that the surveillance cameras have a number of blind spots, including parts of the staircase leading to Epstein’s cell, his cell door, and the main entrance to the unit where the pervert was kept.

Video forensics expert Jim Stafford explained, “To say that there’s no way that someone could get to that — the stairs up to his room — without being seen is false.”

Epstein’s death has always been shrouded in conspiracy theories, and when, earlier this year, the DOJ and FBI released 11 hours of what they described as “full Raw” surveillance footage from the jail where Epstein was kept. Rather than undermine the conspiracy theories, it added fuel to the fire.

Keen-eyed viewers were quick to notice a time‑stamp jump just before midnight, from 11:58:58 p.m. directly to 12:00:00 a.m.

Epstein was found dead before he could stand trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Almost immediately after he was found hanged in his cell, people began to speculate about the exact cause of his death. And it wasn’t just the remote corners of the internet that questioned the official narrative.

The hashtag #Epstein murder began to trend worldwide, and the then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described Epstein’s death as “way too convenient” because it meant he could no longer incriminate others.

The Mayor told reporters, “What a lot of us want to know is, what did he know? How many other millionaires and billionaires were part of the illegal activities that he was engaged in?”

As it stands, the mysterious orange shape that has entered the Epstein saga stage door left is just another twist in a sordid tale that shows no sign of ending anytime soon.