“My Implant Was Hanging” — Woman Who Flew to the Caribbean for Plastic Surgery Reveals Traumatizing Outcome

Plastic surgeries can either make you look extremely beautiful or they could go terribly wrong and make you regret your decision instantly. There have been many instances when botched plastic surgeries have cost people their natural looks and thousands of dollars to get corrections. Such is the case of Chelsea Robinson, a UK native, who decided to get a b-tt implant but regretted it shortly after.

Chelsea Robinson is a self-proclaimed model and businesswoman who booked a trip to the Dominican Republic from London in 2019 for a b-tt implant procedure. She chose the Caribbean because the region is known for providing affordable and more skilled procedures compared to the US.

This wasn’t her first or the only time altering her natural appearance. So far, she has spent $140,000 on different procedures, as reported by The New York Post. But the procedure for b-tt implant in the Caribbean cost her much more than she had anticipated.

Chelsea Robinson Underwent B-tt Implant 6 Years Ago

In a recent chat with British TV personality Olivia Attwood for her show Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, Chelsea opened up about her traumatizing result of her plastic surgery.

The social media influencer, who is now 29, said, “When I got back from there [the DR], I went to the gym. I was squatting in the gym, and I felt something.”

“My leg went all tingly, and I felt something come out. My implant was hanging,” she added.

The Post explains that what Chelsea experienced is rare, but isn’t impossible. The b-tt implants can shift around as you move your muscles in that area.

As per Westlake Dermatology, “Excessive implant shifting is typically caused by a tissue pocket that is too large for the implant, which leaves room for the implant to shift.”

“Shifted implants give your buttocks an unnatural shape and require revision surgery to properly place and secure the butt implant.”

This is exactly what happened to Chelsea. After her implants were moved and hanging, she had to undergo corrective surgeries to fix her b-tt. For this, she spent a whopping $85,567.

Chelsea Hopes Her Battle Helps Other Women

As she opened up about her experience, she said on Instagram, “I hope my story reaches thousands of other women and helps them think otherwise with some of these major surgery’s… that way what I suffered wasn’t all for nothing, it came with purpose.”

“Bum implants have more risk of incision infection which then in most cases lead to implant and blood infections in some cases like mine Sepsis , Seromas, the list continues…. If I would have known what I was actually getting myself into 6 years ago I never would have opted in for bum implant surgery,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Chelsea acknowledged that she feels “guilty of this” and would “never risk” her life with “certain surgeries again.” She told that she had multiple infections after her surgery went wrong and had to undergo three implant removal and correction surgeries.

However, she believes that her journey was designed “to help other women who are also on an endless battle with a surgery” and “to help them second think the practicalities against the Instagram pictures we all self obsess over.”