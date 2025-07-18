“I am Missing a Piece of My Face” — Woman’s $10k Nose Job Turns Into a Living Nightmare

Ashley Caselli, a mother of 4, decided to get a nose job not to look perfect but to get help with her breathing trouble. Unfortunately, after she spent $10,000 at Dr. Lindsay Sturm’s clinic to get that nose job, it ended in a disaster with Caselli’s nose appearing even small and her face looking smashed.

Talking to Daily Mail about her experience, Caselli said, “It just looked smashed. ‘It doesn’t look finished. It looks like I am missing a piece of my face; My nose doesn’t even have a tip anymore.”

Besides hampering her looks, her new nose has made her breathing problem even worse as she now often has to breathe through her mouth and pull up her nose for more air. Her new look has also hampered her self-confidence as she constantly worries about people looking at her nose when she is in public.

Commenting on how her life has been ruined post the surgery, Caselli said, “It’s just no way to live. It really hurts your self-confidence; it hurts your way of thinking whenever you do things and want to take pictures with your family.” She further added, “Every day, I look in the mirror and I am saddened by it, and when people look at me, I constantly wonder, are they looking at my nose?”

It is important to note here that Caselli had one nose job before she came to Strum. However, that one also did not completely cure her breathing trouble and thus she decided to get a second surgery. Strum assured her that she would be able to fix whatever was wrong with her nose and based on Strum’s personality Caselli decided to trust the surgeon.

However, after the surgery, when Caselli had her nose bandaged, she felt something was wrong. When she opened the bandage to wash her nose, she noticed that it looked weird. Talking about her situation, she said, “I actually voiced my concerns because I did see some issues. One side of my nose that I wanted changed originally, that was still the same, and the side that was a little swollen didn’t look right.”

She further added, “I was also concerned because in the profile view of the side of my face, it looked different, the tip of my nose was missing, well, it didn’t have a tip.” However, when she contacted Strum, things did not go down well. The surgeon told her that she should not expect a perfect nose and when Caselli said that she only wanted a functional and okay looking nose, Strum kept on making her feel bad.

Besides Caselli’s case, Strum has a history of working the wrong way on her patients. As reported by Daily Mail, “The Iowa Board of Medicine charged her with professional incompetence, including failure of a physician to exercise a degree of care ordinarily exercised by the average physician, in May 2025.”

Strum has surrendered her license though has not admitted to any of the wrongdoings. She has lawsuits against her done by her previous patients and also filed for bankruptcy in June as local media has reported.