Musk Gets Branded as Trump's First Lady 'Elonia' in News Memes: "Just What the White House Was Missing"

Elon Musk has unexpectedly found himself reimagined as America’s 'First Lady' over his close friendship with President-elect Donald Trump. Social media users have humorously used AI-generated images to depict the billionaire in various feminine roles typically associated with the position of a First Lady.

Trump names @elonmusk as First Lady. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 11, 2024

The viral memes trace back to a rumor involving author Stephen King. Many mistakenly believed that King had been banned from X for mocking Musk. King later clarified, “I see there is a rumor going around that I called the Musk-man Trump’s new First Lady. I didn’t, but only because I didn’t think of it. There is also a rumor going around that Muskie kicked me off Twitter. Yet here I am.”

America's new first lady...



Elonia Musk-Trump



Don't RT whatever you do... Elon hates it!#FirstLadyElonia pic.twitter.com/CyyISfxCwi — 🐟 Graeme Newman 🐟 (@graemen2508) November 12, 2024

"Ah, just what the White House was missing— a First Lady who can tweet at the speed of light!" a person joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, "And he has already passed Jill Biden on the list of top First Ladies." Some also targeted Melania Trump's extravagant Christmas decor, with one user writing, "Can’t wait to see what Christmas theme Elonia @elonmusk will do in the White House in 2025. I’m thinking hot pink with lots of glitter." Another chimed, "Shouldn’t the First Lady @elonmusk be preparing for Christmas right now?😂" Meanwhile, others questioned Musk’s unusual position in Donald's second administration. A person noted, "I was wondering what Trump saw in Elon, and there it is."

Political commentators also weighed in on Musk’s unexpected position. According to the Daily Mail, Ana Navarro remarked on CNN that Musk was like "secretary of everything, and at the same time, he’s like First Lady." Tech journalist Kara Swisher echoed, “He definitely inserts himself all the time; that’s his style. That’s why he’s just suddenly shown up there like the guest that wouldn’t leave.” Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also quipped, “Look out, Melania, Trump’s got a new squeeze named Elonia Musk.”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Photo by Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images)

Musk’s alliance with Donald became evident in recent appearances and his role in Donald’s campaign. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO openly endorsed Donald, attending rallies and donating $1 million to swing state voters through his America PAC, a campaign group he supported. His close ties with the Trump family were also evident in a family photo shared by Kai Trump on November 6. Musk featured alongside the entire Trump family, notably excluding Melania.

As Donald prepares to return to the Oval Office, Musk was appointed to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency which is tasked with dismantling bureaucracy, slashing unnecessary spending, and restructuring federal agencies. Musk’s appointment to DOGE has been described by Trump as the 'Manhattan Project of our time.' “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!” Musk stated regarding his new role.