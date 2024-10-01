MTG Slammed for Attending Football Match With Trump Amid Hurricane: "This Was Your Priority?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen attending a football match alongside MAGA leader Donald Trump when her home state Georgia was devastated by the impact of Hurricane Helene. As MTG and the Republican nominee grinned for the photograph with his signature thumbs-up pose, netizens slammed her for turning a blind eye towards the dying people in Georgia.

The far-right politician captioned her post, "A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!! President Trump SEC Football Great to see President Trump tonight in Tuscaloosa! 100K strong to Make America Great Again!!!" However, social media wasn't pleased, and a user, @GG_MacM13420, on X (formerly Twitter), called her out: "You should be in your own state helping with the disaster."

There have been many deaths in Georgia and you’re at a football game? — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) September 29, 2024

@Faketriots questioned her career as a Georgia representative, "People suffering in Georgia proves that your career in Congress is a joke to us." @DrTemperTantrum sarcastically questioned, "How's that state you're representing doing?" @MulcareAndy echoed, "A hurricane hit Georgia and this was your priority?"@swd2 suggested, "You know Georgians are dead from the storm. Maybe read the room?"

Shouldn't you be working to get relief for the Georgians affected by hurricane Helene? — Jason Dunn (@Nanotech2555) September 30, 2024

Another frustrated X user, @AttorneyCPA, said all the female politician cared about was attention. In a scathing comment, they wrote, "Always attention-seeking, MTG never misses an opportunity to take photograph with Trump and shill for him. May the two of them fall from grace like DJT stock. Also, the continued weird obsession with crowd size. 100k weren't in Tuscaloosa to see Trump. They were there to watch a football game."

Going to the game was a lot safer than helping out your state in an emergency. — John Fischer 🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 🗽 (@JohnCFischer_) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, a Trump supporter, @CentralNYGuy69, said, "MTG - We want Trump to be elected. Stay out of pictures with him, or that may be less likely to occur. Many of the same people who like Trump - don't in fact like you. Especially when you pedal that woke BS of being offended by jokes poking fun at racial stereotypes." However, not everyone was as harsh. For instance, @MichelleMaison7 commented, "You both look so happy and great! So nice to see you together enjoying yourself!"

Interestingly, a day after the game, on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Rep. Greene posted a video of the severe flooding and the destruction that followed with the text, "Imagine walking through your town and seeing this. What if that was where you worked or your business? Pray for all of those affected by Hurricane Helene."

Following that, she added another post where the former president was seen extending his condolences to those affected. MTG hailed Trump while also criticizing Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, "Thank you to President Trump for praying for those who lost their lives in Hurricane Helene. With Biden and Harris missing in action, he is here in Georgia to help our citizens who are hurting from the storm. This is the LEADERSHIP we need in the White House!!"

North Carolina witnessed total devastation amid the flood-stricken state and the authorities predict death toll will continue to rise as the rescuers reach isolated areas. Hurricane Helene also reached Georgia carrying catastrophic 140 mph winds, prompting the shutting down of schools, airports, and roadways across Florida. Wakulla County Sheriff, Jared Miller, said, "This will not be a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas," per USA Today.