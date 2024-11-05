MTG Had a Truly Bizarre Response to Prove Trump Hangs Out With 'Strong, Intelligent Women'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to billionaire Mark Cuban's recent remarks regarding Donald Trump's connections by going to her home gym and doing pull-ups to prove that Trump hangs with 'strong, intelligent women' in what many view as a strange mix of politics and fitness. All of this began when Cuban appeared on The View and shared some opinions about the former president's inner circle. "You never see him hanging around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban stated bluntly. "It's just that simple." He most likely didn't realize it would cause such a unique reaction.

However, The Georgia congresswoman, who has often been outspoken in her support of Trump, went beyond simply responding with words; she also included a workout in her response. "Ok guys, check this out: first we have Joe Biden calling all of us 'garbage.' Now Mark Cuban has come out and said there's no strong, intelligent women supporting Trump," she declared before launching into a set of five pull-ups in her home gym.

Mark Cuban says women who support President Trump are weak and unintelligent.



I think Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger needs to get some HRT and hit the gym.#WomenForTrump https://t.co/9upJpKPgCx pic.twitter.com/zR1MRXPEOZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 31, 2024

The congresswoman's workout video turned into a clear dig at Cuban. She said he probably had 'low testosterone' and, surprisingly, said he looked like Rachel Maddow from MSNBC. Greene then laid out her own credentials: "I graduated from UGA with a business degree, I run a very successful construction company in Georgia, and now I'm going on my third term in Congress. I love guns, especially AR15s, and I support president Trump."

Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single… pic.twitter.com/DSkqJEuEnM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 20, 2024

For what it's worth, Greene previously responded to Democrat Jasmine Crockett's disparaging remark about her 'bleach blonde bad-built butch body' back in May by sharing a video of herself performing clean-and-jerk lifts. "Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle," she wrote. Greene also emphasized her commitment to staying active and said to "lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest" as she approached her 50th birthday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For those who need a refresher, the whole back and forth between Greene and Crockett went down at a heated meeting of the House Oversight Committee called to determine whether Attorney General Merrick Garland should have been held in contempt of Congress. A few committee members had consumed alcohol, which appeared to worsen the situation. Hence, when Greene made fun of Crockett's 'fake eyelashes,' the Democrat clapped back by rhetorically asking, "If someone on this committee starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

Other representatives also became engaged as the entire situation devolved into a wild, hour-long fiasco. Greene's remarks were particularly criticized by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called them 'disgusting' and 'unacceptable.' House Speaker Mike Johnson had to step in eventually, telling everyone to "treat one another with dignity and respect," as per The Independent.

Besides that, the whole situation with Greene’s response to Cuban sparked a lot of debate about women’s roles in Trump’s inner circle. At a ceremony in Macon, Georgia, Greene and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined the stage to share their thoughts on Trump's commitment to promoting women in politics. "The left does not care about empowering women," Sanders declared, "But Donald Trump does." She credited Trump for supporting her own political career, as per the Wall Street Journal.