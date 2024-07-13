Here’s How Obama and Clinton’s Inner Circles Are Planning To Replace Biden

In addition to Joe Biden's dwindling support, Bill and Hillary Clinton have reportedly joined Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi in their clandestine planning against Biden's presidential campaign. As reported by Axios, politically connected advisers to Obama and the Clintons are ordering surveys and urging Democratic contributors to save money. There is a growing informal anti-Biden network, and polls showing the Democrats would shift from definite losses to major winners with a new ticket are making the rounds.

The Democrats who are against Biden are engaging in polls, exchanging texts and emails, and battling with other Democrats on television and X. They are also spreading arguments and articles written by supportive writers and columnists, such as Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias. A lot of people are talking to their representatives about how they want their leaders to put pressure on Biden and his close circle. The Obamas, Clintons, Schumer, Jeffries, and Pelosi are hoping to use overwhelming force because they know Biden and his family seem unmovable. Additionally, a political consultant James Carville, who played a key role in Bill Clinton's presidential election, stated Obama and Clinton are sending a strong message by disappearing after tweeting their support for Biden the day after the debate. Carville stated, "Silence is a very loud form of speech. No one is saying 'come hell or high water.'"

How could the “no primary contest” key not have turned by now? A substantial fraction of the party is calling on him to withdraw mere weeks before the convention. Including all Joe’s “Super Friends”. That looks like a contest to me. — Blue Collar Legal Scholar (@BCLegalScholar) July 13, 2024

According to Axios, there is an expanding group of vicious advisors who are rebelling, and they are dubbed the 'unofficial Committee to Unelect the President.' By pooling their knowledge and connections, the aides—who have previously worked for Obama as well as the Clintons—are trying to unite party members in opposition to Biden. One House Democrat informed Politico, "The super friends are assembling. There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our asses kicked if he doesn’t."

lol. This is giving we gotta take grandpa’s keys vibes. Like nobody wants to tell him he’s too old to drive, it’s his last remaining pleasure, but he’s bankrupting self w car repairs, the insurance is off the chain, and it’s only a matter of time before he kills a pedestrian. — Dr Ruth Marshall is Kicking Against the Pricks (@wtfis2bdone) July 12, 2024

The idea calls for a gathering of Biden's senior and longest-serving Democratic colleagues to publicly declare that the party would suffer damage if the president were to remain in office. The following individuals are being considered for the team: Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray.

Additionally, The New York Times claimed that many prominent Democratic contributors have informed Future Forward, the biggest pro-Biden super PAC, that almost $90 million in promised contributions would not be released so long as Biden is the front-runner for president. The super PAC Future Forward remained tight-lipped when questioned by the Times, but an aide to the organization informed the news source that they anticipate a restoration of the suspended contributions once the doubts around Biden's political future are cleared. A contributor informed the Times that he and his companions chose to refrain from making financial donations despite the Super Pac's repeated approaches for such contributions after the debate.