Here’s Exactly Why Melania Trump Will Always Choose Son Barron Over Politics

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, has always been famous for her dedication to her family, especially her son Barron Trump. Despite being part of a high-profile political family, Melania’s priorities have often leaned toward her personal life rather than the limelight of politics. This sentiment was recently highlighted as sources revealed Melania’s preferences for spending time with Barron over engaging in political activities.

As Donald Trump embarks on his political journey, Melania and daughter Ivanka have distanced themselves from the 2024 campaign trail. However, an insider close to the family suggested, “Donald loves to be out with the people and despite his burning legal and financial issues, going out on the campaign trail makes him happy. He is a loner horse and can function fine without his family, although he is happy when they can accompany him.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

One insider mentioned that while Donald enjoys the campaign trail and interacting with people, Melania prefers to stay out of the public eye. As per People, they revealed, “Melania dislikes a petting zoo. She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye. She tries to opt out when an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago.”

The insider added, “She is more comfortable at this type of engagement than a hard-core rally or campaign evening. She knows, there are certain events she must attend and Donald is okay with her going to those, but not everything. He does well on his own. So many people want to talk to him and be around him that he doesn’t dwell on who is not there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump)

Melania’s dedication to her family is evident, especially as she explores personal challenges such as the loss of her mother earlier in the year. She has also been proactively involved in exploring college options for Barron, flaunting her commitment to his education and well-being. One source mentioned, “Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron, and I think she may follow him wherever he goes to school. Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Trump (@teamtrump)

The source continued, “Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her top priority. She has a good life.” While Melania and Donald may have disagreements, particularly amidst his legal battles, they often present a united front to the public.

Melania values her family-oriented lifestyle and is content with her current life, receiving care and support from Donald. The source concluded, “Most of the time they put up a united front. In the end, Melania loves her lifestyle and is well taken care of now and later.”