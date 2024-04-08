MSNBC Host Slams Donald Trump For His 'Unhinged' Attack on Judge: "Shut Him Up"

On MSNBC's The Weekend, a visibly annoyed Michael Steele asked to know why former president Donald Trump has not been thrown in jail for making public threats against judges, despite gag order protections in place. Steele was responding to a three-part Truth Social post in which Trump called Judges Arthur Engoron, Lewis Kaplan, and Juan Merchan "corrupt" on April 6.

Now co-hosting MSNBC's The Weekend, Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, declared that enough is enough after Trump disregarded several court-issued gag orders, reported Raw Story.

"What is it that these judges don't get with Donald Trump at this point, with the gag orders, with the imposing of penalties to check his rogue behavior," he began his anger-filled criticism of the business mogul. As legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg asserted that the judges were exercising caution, co-host Alicia Menendez explicitly referred to Trump's most recent Truth Social tirade as "unhinged," which infuriated Steele.

"I don't get it. The man is now putting out subtle threat warnings to this judge, getting his base — we've already had how many incidents now where rogue members of his base have gone off and done stupid stuff. Nancy Pelosi's husband, et cetera. I don't get it. Tell me, what am I missing? What is America missing that the courts just can't shut this man up?" Steele slammed Trump.

it only taken 4 yrs for someone else to say what I have been saying....this man need to be put in a cell for the rest of his days.



'Put his behind in jail': MSNBC host pounces on Trump after new 'unhinged' judge attack https://t.co/KMW3RQjliO — Resiprocity (@Resiprocity1) April 7, 2024

Steele was not happy even after Rosenberg had justified the judges' inaction. "I don't know what evidence we need, short of something horrific happening to one of these judges or a member of their family or someone on their staff, that then people will go, 'Oh, maybe we should just put his behind in jail to shut him up,' but that's just my reaction," Steele angrily slammed Trump.

Steele was displeased with Trump's three-part tirade, which he directed at three separate New York judges, detailing his displeasure with the way the judicial system has handled him. The former president first took to his Truth Social platform to lash out, challenging the limits of a recent gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan.

we all expect the attacks.

What bothers me is why are these judges placing gag orders if they have no intention of enforcing them?

These judges are gutless/spineless and why Trump keeps abusing them — Frank Johnson (@Frank1213888) April 7, 2024

"Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he's got me GAGGED, because he doesn't want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-'Protection Agency' New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in?" Trump raged in a long rant, per Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

"I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for 'defamation.' She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed 'incident' took place - She knew nothing," he continued ranting.

"Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars," he concluded.