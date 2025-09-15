MSNBC Anchor Scrutinizes Trump’s Project 2025, Warns Americans About What’s Coming Next

On the weekend, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi had much to say about Donald Trump‘s political ambitions on his show, ‘Velshi. ‘ The Canadian journalist broke down the growing influence of Project 2025, a sweeping, ultra-conservative plan to overhaul the U.S. government. It’s designed to prepare for the next Republican presidency, specifically one aligned with Donald Trump’s political vision.

Even though Donald Trump distanced himself from Project 2025 during his 2024 campaign, it has gained momentum since the nearly 900-page document made many promises to Americans. Ali Velshi highlighted how the Trump administration, now back in office, is fast-tracking the Project 2025’s goals.

As per AOL, many people who wrote the policy blueprint are now in charge of the departments they want to restructure. These goals include dismantling the Department of Education, cracking down on climate science, and more. “These authors must feel their time was worth it,” Velshi said.

“All of this adds up to a wildly successful first eight months for the conservative interest groups and think tanks that joined to write Project 2025,” he added. Furthermore, Velshi alerted the viewers, “And by the way, we’re not done,” he said, and urged that the administration might target reworking the U.S. Constitution next. Velshi was born in Kenya and raised in Ontario, Canada. He identifies as an Ismaili Muslim of Gujarati Indian descent who has spoken about Trump’s immigration policies and feels that Trump has gained too much power as a president.

Project 2025 is built around four main goals

Restore the family as the centre of American life.

Dismantle the “administrative state”

Defend U.S. sovereignty and borders.

Secure “God-given rights” to live according to “biblical truth”

For those unaware, Project 2025 was developed by the Heritage Foundation, which has been crafting policy proposals for Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan. It was carried forward by Donald Trump’s former personnel chief, Paul Dans, who has since stepped away. Now, people like CIA director John Ratcliffe and Immigration Chief Tom Homan have taken over to complete the project’s goals.

Donald Trump was quite adamant about finishing the goals in the document quickly, so he also tried to push some of them, like stripping job protections, freezing spending, and empowering outside groups like the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), and accomplish them. DOGE was an ambitious project that made headlines, prompting a newfound friendship between Elon Musk and Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiatimes (@indiatimes)

Sadly, the bond was short-lived as both public figures clashed with their political agendas. Elon Musk left his advisor position from DOGE and launched his own political party amidst Tesla controversies. The duo indulged in a full-fledged online feud, during which Trump warned him about any further political actions. ( via BBC).

Meanwhile, Trump’s Project 2025 faced backlash due to its stark abortion policies. The project pushes to ban the abortion pill Mifepristone and enforce older laws to block it from being mailed. Trump claims he won’t sign a national abortion ban. Still, his HHS secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has opened the door to regulating abortion drugs, in line with Project 2025.