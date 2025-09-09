Mother Smiles in Her Mugshot After She Was Arrested For Leaving Her Toddler, in Undergarments, Wandering Alone

A chilling case of child neglect came forward this week in Monroe, North Carolina. A 3-year-old boy was discovered wandering alone on his street, not for the first time. This was the second time the toddler was found within a few months.

This troubling incident has sparked community outrage and police intervention.

On a Friday morning, multiple callers phoned emergency services after the young child was spotted walking down Concord Avenue. The toddler was seen wearing only his underwear.

Luckily, a Good Samaritan saw him and took immediate action. He stayed with the boy until the police arrived within 5 minutes.

Once the authorities could locate the toddler’s home, they found that this was not the first time this child had been seen roaming around unsupervised. Monroe police later confirmed that the child had also wandered away in the same neighborhood. This raised serious concerns about his safety, family condition, and child supervision.

Officers then launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident. It was discovered that the child’s mother, who was identified as 26-year-old Tanisja Clyburn, had left the boy at a relative’s house.

However, she did not inform anyone, including the homeowner, about leaving the toddler there and took off.

Due to this level of negligence, Clyburn was then arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was taken to the Union County Detention Centre and was processed there. So far, there have been no details related to her release.

Saw a little girl, maybe 10-12 years old, walking alone on the street with no guardian in sight. That scared me. In a world where harassers and predators roam free, please, parents always keep an eye on your children. Their safety should never be taken for granted. — Anas. (@damn_anas) September 4, 2025

The Monroe Police Department has also notified child protective services to ensure the boy’s safety. The neighborhood is shaken and angry because of the mother’s negligent behavior. Many have responded to the news with anger and sadness. People are also worried about the toddler’s health and safety.

However, what has troubled the residents of Monroe the most is the nonchalant behavior of the mother, who was seen smiling in her mug shot. Now, all the community hopes for is the well-being of the child.

Local officials and social workers will now coordinate the next steps. It will include evaluating appropriate custody arrangements for the child. However, they are still assessing if the toddler should remain under the parent’s care or with another guardian.

JUST IN | Mother arrested after toddler found wandering alone in Monroe for second time: Police Details ➡ https://t.co/5jwCTq8IAo | 📸: UCSO pic.twitter.com/z8MmdGmto3 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) September 5, 2025

Cases like this highlight the most significant issue. Young children are curious by nature and, without proper and constant supervision, can wander off into traffic, can walk away with strangers, or find themselves in an environmental hazard.

With small kids, a moment of neglect can lead to irreversible outcomes.

Monroe authorities are now considering recommendations and steps to improve parental education. The community also needs a better outreach program.