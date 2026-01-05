Mother Fatally Shoots 1-Year-Old — Makes Chilling Statement to Father Before Trying to Kill 2-Year-Old

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about the murder of a child.

In a shocking incident, a mother from Louisiana has been charged after authorities say she fatally shot her 1-year-old daughter inside their home and later made a disturbing statement to the child’s father.

Kristin Bass, 28, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office jail on January 2, according to jail records reviewed by Law&Crime. She has been charged with first-degree murder.

The tragic incident happened on New Year’s Day at a residence on Quelqueshue Street in Sulphur, located in southwestern Louisiana, approximately 10 miles west of Lake Charles. Bass was at home with her two young daughters and the children’s father, Bradley Moss.

The children’s father heard a loud noise and ran to investigate, where he found Bass holding a firearm.

‘I just sent our baby to God’: Mother fatally shot 1-year-old daughter in front of her 2-year-old sister, police say https://t.co/raMnLYvEjz — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 3, 2026

Acelynn Moss, their baby girl, had been shot as the couple’s 2-year-old daughter remained nearby and crying for help. “Help me, daddy,” the daughter pleaded.

“I almost lost two babies,” Bradley Moss told another media channel as he addressed the incident that took place in their Louisiana residence on the first day of 2026.

Kristin appeared delusional after the shooting, claiming, “I just sent our baby to God,” to which Bradley anxiously said, “Now I gotta get her,” and suggested further intent toward the daughter. The police arrived at the home shortly after 8 p.m. and took Bass into custody.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services assumed care of the surviving child. Currently, Kristin’s bond is held at $10 million as the investigation is ongoing. The motive behind the crime remains unknown. The Department of Children and Family Services has taken custody of the surviving child.

According to US Weekly, apart from first-degree murder, Kristin Bass was allegedly charged with direct contempt of Court. However, the details about this charge remain unclear at the time of writing.

In simple terms, Direct contempt of court refers to conduct that occurs in the immediate presence of the court and is personally observed by the judge, or a willful failure to comply with a subpoena, summons, or court order when proof of service is on record.

This charge can also be applied in cases of violation of an order, obeying court rules that have been designed to maintain order and decorum. A court may immediately find a person guilty of direct contempt without a formal trial, provided the individual is allowed to speak in defense or mitigation. The order must be presented in a written manner specifying the punishment imposed.

