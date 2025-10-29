Mosquitoes Make Shocking Debut in Iceland — Is it Climate Change?

Sometimes, the unthinkable happens in the most unexpected places, and for Iceland, that surprise comes with a tiny, buzzing visitor. Mosquitoes have been spotted there for the very first time. On October 16, insect enthusiast Björn Hjaltason posted in the Facebook group Insects in Iceland about a “strange fly” he discovered. “I could tell right away that this was something I had never seen before,” he wrote, according to the BBC, which cited Iceland’s Morgunblaðið news site.

Entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson from the Natural Science Institute of Iceland later confirmed to The Guardian that “three specimens of Culiseta annulata were found in Kiðafell, Kjós,” including two females and one male. He explained that the insects “were all collected from wine ropes during wine roping aimed at attracting moths.”

For the first time in recorded history, mosquitoes have been spotted in Iceland — leaving Antarctica as the only place on Earth without them. 🦟 The species identified is Culiseta annulata, a hardy mosquito capable of surviving colder climates.❄️ Until now, Iceland’s short… pic.twitter.com/QC1zGCPFmL — Science & Astronomy (@sci_astronomy) October 22, 2025

The species Culiseta annulata is known for surviving in cold environments, according to ABC News and the National Institutes of Health. It’s usually found across Northern Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia, as well as in Canada and the northern United States. Before this discovery, Iceland was one of only two places in the world without mosquitoes — “largely due to its unique climate and ecological conditions,” the World Population Review reports. Now, only Antarctica stays mosquito-free.

“Iceland does have greenery and seasonal temperatures that can sustain insect life, just not mosquitoes,” the World Population Review notes. It adds that “mosquitoes would struggle to complete their life cycle due to Iceland’s cold climate and lack of suitable breeding conditions.” The appearance of mosquitoes coincides with Iceland’s warmer weather. The country recorded its highest temperature ever — 26.6°C (79.9°F) — in May, according to the World Weather Attribution group. Last year was also the warmest on record, based on data from the World Meteorological Organization and NASA.

Globally, mosquito-borne diseases are increasing with rising temperatures, according to the World Mosquito Program. These diseases currently kill more than a million people each year. Dr. Katie Anders, director of impact assessment at the program, said that “rising global temperatures are causing an expansion in the areas in which mosquitoes thrive.”

“This puts more communities at risk and makes more months each year favourable to disease transmission in places already prone to mosquito-borne disease,” Anders said.

This incident is a great reminder that even in the coldest corners of the world, change finds a way or that may be climate change is changing the world, fast.