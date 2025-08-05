White House Directs NASA to Destroy Two Key Climate-Tracking Satellites

The White House has reportedly directed NASA to dismantle two crucial satellites that provide critical climate and agricultural data, according to NPR and multiple independent news reports.

These spacecraft, both part of the Orbiting Carbon Observatory program, are the only federally operated satellites dedicated to measuring atmospheric carbon dioxide. The data they supply supports a wide range of users, from farmers monitoring crop health to scientists studying greenhouse gas emissions and oil and gas companies assessing carbon output.

The Trump administration has ordered NASA to terminate two valuable satellites that track climate change, simply because they track climate change. This is unfathomably stupid. pic.twitter.com/Yh4N9lokgC — Nick Kapur (@nick_kapur) August 5, 2025

One satellite operates in low Earth orbit, while its counterpart is mounted on the International Space Station. Both use identical sensor technology to track global carbon dioxide concentrations and plant growth patterns. Agencies and researchers have praised their performance: a 2023 internal review concluded the data were “of exceptionally high quality” and recommended extending the mission for at least three more years.

Despite the demonstrated value and expected remaining lifespan, Washington has ordered NASA to terminate both missions immediately. Reports indicate there is no clear public explanation for the decision, prompting widespread confusion among scientific and agricultural communities.

The Orbiting Carbon Observatories have been described as transformative tools in tracking greenhouse gas levels. Their measurements were critical in providing regional and global carbon budgets, helping policymakers evaluate the effectiveness of emissions reduction efforts. Farmers have also used satellite data to assess plant stress and optimize crop yields.

The clearest image of Saturn ever taken

NASA pic.twitter.com/2kYXrAO501 — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) July 30, 2025

Analysts warn the directive could be unprecedented. Some have suggested the order may conflict with internal mandates or even international commitments related to climate monitoring efforts. Experts note that shutting down such high-performing instruments, instead of maintaining them through to their natural end-of-life, stands in stark contrast to historical NASA practice.

The decision appears to be part of a broader budget and regulatory shift under the Trump administration. In May 2025, the administration proposed canceling more than 40 NASA science and Earth observation missions, including the continuation of the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 project.

As of now, NASA officials have begun developing decommissioning protocols, which could involve directing the satellites to fall back from orbit or disabling key systems. No official timeline for shutdown has been released, and stakeholders await more clarity on the rationale behind the move.

Environmental groups, researchers, and industry representatives have expressed alarm. The satellites are currently the only federal platforms dedicated to measuring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere with this level of precision. Without them, experts warn that gaps in long-term climate data could undermine scientific understanding and disrupt agricultural planning.

To date, the Trump administration has not offered a public justification for dismantling the satellites. Questions remain: Why eliminate hardware rated for continued use when demand for carbon monitoring data is increasing? And how might this affect international and domestic efforts to track climate change?

NASA has acknowledged receiving the order, but informed sources say ongoing consultations are underway to ensure a safe and compliant shutdown if required. For now, scientists and policymakers are bracing for the loss of a unique resource.

Many warn that destroying instruments that function well, at a time of escalating climate risk, sends a troubling message and leaves unanswered the question: why now?