Morning Joe Says Obama is Behind George Clooney's Explosive Biden Op-Ed: "He's Always Felt Like..."

On Thursday morning, Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC went after former president Barack Obama, accusing him of being behind George Clooney's critical opinion piece in the New York Times. The article by Clooney demanded the replacement of President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for president. As reported by Mediate, Brzezinski criticized the opinion piece, stating, "This wasn't George Clooney."

Then her husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, questioned, "What are you saying?" while also repeatedly asking, "Who do you think it was? Who do you think it was?" Brzezinski replied, "I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence, and I think that there’s, there’s a lot there." According to Scarborough, Biden harbors profound bitterness at "not only of the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton … He’s always felt like an outsider, always felt like people look down upon him."

Many Democratic officials and the Biden Campaign believe Barack Obama is working quietly behind the scenes to orchestrate the movement for Biden to drop out of the race.



Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski credits George Clooney's recent op-ed in the NYT to Obama's powerful… pic.twitter.com/sQyBvaMC0z — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 12, 2024

In her next attack, Brzezinski said that Obama's presidency was less significant than his vice president's. She was referring to a picture from last month's Los Angeles gala when the two guys were seen with Clooney and Julia Roberts. While referring to Biden, she said, "I’ll tell you, there were two people in this picture, and one has had a presidency that was absolutely, undeniably historic." Scarborough acknowledged that Obama became the first Black president of the United States and added, "Well, I think you have two people that had extraordinarily historic presidencies."

Biden is not going anywhere, and if the DNC stages a coup against the guy who won 99% of the elected delegates, the ticket will lose by far more than if he stays. — Troy David Trellman (@TroyTrellman) July 12, 2024

This comes after Clooney—who had been one of President Biden's most vocal and generous Hollywood backers—called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign. Clooney penned an opinion piece for the Times stating, "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him." Nonetheless, he said that Biden would cause the party to lose both the presidential contest and any chance to regulate Congress. He wrote, "This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private."

Why aren’t you coming out strong for Joe Biden? Stand up and make an announcement on Joe’s behalf! Let the world know that George Clooney got it wrong and you back Joe Biden. — Ultra MAGA Suburban Karen (@KarenSuburban) July 12, 2024

Clooney made the case that the party should choose a new nominee at its convention next month, calling the process 'messy' but necessary to 'wake up' voters in support of the party. He listed Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as individuals the nation should now hear from. This was a shocking statement from Clooney as he is not only a famous actor and generous fundraiser, but also a longtime friend of Biden's and a huge admirer of his.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

Although Obama has openly backed Biden after his dismal debate performance, he allegedly did have a conversation with Clooney before the publication of his opinion piece. In fact, according to a late Wednesday story on Politico, Obama knew in advance that Clooney would write the opinion piece. According to sources who spoke with the media outlet, Clooney had contacted Obama beforehand to notify him that he was about to release the article. As per the sources, the ex-president neither encouraged nor attempted to discourage Clooney from making the comments.