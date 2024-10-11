‘Morning Joe’ Host Warns Americans Trump Might be Gearing up for Civil War as Election Loss Looms

Donald Trump is no stranger to criticism especially as he campaigns hard ahead of the November elections. Joe Scarborough of Morning Joe, for instance, ridiculed Trump's speech over the weekend. He focused on several statements made by Trump, his family, and his VP pick JD Vance in Pennsylvania and warned that Trump might be preparing for a 'civil war.'

The host played a video clip of Trump speaking to his supporters, which featured him saying, “Those who want to stop us from achieving this future have slandered me, impeached me, indicted me, tried to throw me off the ballot. And who knows? Maybe even tried to kill me.” As reported by The Hill, he added, “You know, I always say...we have an enemy from within, which I think is much more dangerous than the outside enemy.” Reacting to the video, Scarborough seemed at a loss for words to sum up what he’d just seen, according to The Daily Beast.

The host said that he was shocked by how un-American Trump was acting and argued that Trump too knew how dishonest he was. He said, "The fact that JD Vance and Trump’s family would out and out say what they said, takes the threat of violence…beyond where it was even leading up to January the sixth." He added, "This is an increasingly desperate person. An increasingly desperate family, who is preparing for civil war…Talking about how they’re trying to kill him...Democrats are trying to kill him.”

“This is an increasingly desperate person.” Joe Scarborough sounds the alarm about Donald Trump and the “firehouse of falsehoods” coming from him, JD Vance, and others. Says they are “preparing for civil war”. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/HtYzzVqcfo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 7, 2024

Continuing his critique, the host pointed out that the former President repeatedly lies about policies. He suggested that Trump simply makes up claims and tosses them into the conversation. Subsequently, he expressed disbelief at how many buy into his outrageous claims. He further asserted, "The lies get more dangerous, increasingly desperate tactics. It's unbelievable. Increasingly deranged talk, increasingly dangerous provocation, and perhaps a provocation that is preparation for his loss at the ballot box and a call for civil war."

The host also condemned the Republicans who refuse to accept that Trump lost the previous election. He cited, “Donald Trump, JD Vance, Eric Trump, everyone else in the Republican Party, entire news channels out and out lying about what’s going on on the ground there. Talking about civil war. It’s staggering.” The clip also showed Vance claiming that the opponents tried to silence, bankrupt, and imprison Trump. Vance said, “With all the hatred they have spewed at President Trump, it was only a matter of time before somebody tried to kill him.” The former president recently revisited Butler, Pennsylvania—the site of his first assassination attempt—where he doubled down on his unfounded claims. His family too framed the upcoming elections as a battle between good and evil, as reported by Raw Story.