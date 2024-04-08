Morgan Wallen Fans 'Boo' Taylor Swift After He Jokes About Her at His Indianapolis Concert

During his recent concert in Indianapolis, Morgan Wallen fans expressed their opinions on Taylor Swift in a rather spiteful manner. According to Page Six, they booed Swift on Friday night after Wallen made a joke about the pop star. The incident occurred during a One Night at a Time Tour show at Lucas Oil Stadium when Wallen said, "This is the single most attended concert in the history of this building, and we’re the first to do it for two nights in a row." He added, "I’m going to say that until Taylor Swift comes to town."

While some fans cheered at the mention of Swift, a vocal contingent booed her, creating a noticeable divide in the audience. However, Wallen emphasized that his joke was all in good fun. According to the Fox News, he said to the crowd, "We ain’t gotta boo, we ain’t gotta boo. I appreciate that. I know ya’ll got my back." Swifties didn't seem to appreciate Wallen's joke and quickly took to social media to defend the Lover hitmaker.

One person wrote, "When you sell out stadiums all over America and overseas, give me a call. Taylor Swift has some more class than you and your fans." They also said, "She would never insult you, even though you deserve to be. Drop Taylor’s name to get your name out there. I don’t see you insulting any male artist." Another user wrote, "Morgan Wallen fans booed Taylor Swift last night in Indy. They will begin to cough in 3 days."

A third user added, "Morgan Wallen (sic) fans booing Taylor Swift?? what did she do to them." However, several others have also sided with Wallen. One user commented, "Morgan and Taylor are my top 2 favorite artists! It’s okay to love them both." Both artists began their world tours last year and have been touring ever since. Meanwhile, some fans of the country singer have also commended Wallen for his handling of the situation.

While Wallen made history at the Indianapolis venue, Swift has also achieved remarkable feats in the past year. Additionally, Forbes named the Bad Blood singer a billionaire in April 2024, with a net worth of $1.1 billion. Her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023, had a significant impact on the US economy, with fans eagerly purchasing concert tickets, plane tickets, and hotel accommodations to see her perform nationwide.

Swift's tour set a new record as the highest-grossing tour of all time, generating over $1 billion, as reported in December 2023. In June 2023, the 14-time Grammy winner was recognized for having more No.1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is also set to release on April 19, according to the New York Post. Wallen on the other hand, has performances scheduled for Oxford, Mississippi, and an appearance at the Stagecoach festival in California.