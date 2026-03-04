Morgan Freeman Shares Blunt New Take on Donald Trump — And He’s Saying It Like Never Before

What is the one word that comes to mind when we think of Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman? His name instantly evokes the word legendary for his distinct voice, talent, dedication and perseverance, doesn’t it?

The Tennessee native has been voted one of the top 50 greatest actors of all time. Freeman began his career in show business as a dancer in the Opera Ring musical theatre group in San Francisco.

Today, after a successful career spanning more than six decades, Freeman has won several accolades, including an Academy Award for his role as Eddie “Scrap-Iron” Dupris in “Million Dollar Baby” in 2005.

Despite his celebrity status, Morgan Freeman has also starred in several heart-touching, low-key films and has contributed significantly to the arts and philanthropy.

Besides his impressive career, Morgan Freeman has an interesting take on politics. Although he is not vocal about his views on social media, Freeman appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Feb. 26, 2026, to promote Prime Video’s series “The Grey House.”

During his latest interview, Freeman was asked about the current political climate in America by host Lawrence O’Donnell. The Tony winner asked, “Can I use any profanity?” After receiving permission, he took a jab at Donald Trump. Morgan Freeman said he does not understand how someone convicted of 34 felony counts could serve as head of state.

“We have somebody sitting in the White House who’s leading us down a s**t hole. I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon, convicted, 34 felonies, counts of wrongdoing, gets to be president. How do you do that?” said the actor, adding, “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The statement referred to Trump’s 2024 hush money conviction. In May 2024, Trump was convicted on 34 felony charges related to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” he said as he left the courtroom after the trial. Later that year, Donald Trump was elected president again, becoming the first convicted felon to win the presidential election.

Trump has a reputation for being blunt and impulsive, particularly when he does not get his way. His leadership style has often ignited feuds with global leaders and critics.

His social media posts and press interactions have also misled many, as his statements at times lack facts and figures to support his claims.

He has also filed lawsuits seeking billions against major media organizations such as Fox News, CBS and BBC for allegedly defaming him by providing inaccurate information.

In October 2023, Freeman was photographed with Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley and Presley’s wife, Katelyn Mabus.

He later received criticism from former Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Freeman has said he voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

After Donald Trump won the election, Freeman expressed disappointment but also said he hoped the country would improve under his leadership. At 88, Freeman rarely gives interviews these days; when he does, they become memorable.

In an April issue of The Times, the veteran artist said he does not support terms such as “African American” and has criticized the long-standing concept of Black History Month.

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like,” he told The Times. “Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month? Also, ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title.”

Freeman argued that he prefers to be identified simply as American and questioned why people use the term African American to describe a race.

“Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

Freeman also talked about the positive changes Hollywood has witnessed over the last decade. He acknowledged that the industry has become more inclusive and conscious, with broader representation of different communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals and interracial couples.