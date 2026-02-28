News

Morgan Freeman Lashes Out At Trump on Live TV, Calls Him a "Convicted Felon"

Published on: February 28, 2026

Morgan Freeman rips into Trump.

Morgan Freeman calls trump a convicted felon (Image via YouTube/@MSNOW)

Morgan Freeman recently slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “convicted felon.”

​The Oscar-winning actor appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell on MS NOW on Thursday and lashed out at Trump when asked by the host, “How would you describe where we are now?”

​”Can I use any profanity?” questioned Freeman. “You can say whatever you want,” said O’Donnell in response.

​The 88-year-old began stating that the person currently sitting in the White House is dragging down America. The actor also labeled Trump a “convicted felon” and said he doesn’t “personally understand” how he gets to be the president.

“We have somebody sitting in the White House who’s leading us down a s**t hole. I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon, convicted, 34 felonies, counts of wrongdoing, gets to be president. How do you do that?” said the actor, adding, “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The Hollywood icon’s remarks stemmed from Trump’s 2024 hush-money trial.
​In 2024, the President was charged with 34 counts of fraud related to falsifying business records to hide an alleged se—- encounter he had with Stormy Daniels, an adult star, before his 2016 presidential election.

According to a 2025 report by NBC News, the President was later sentenced to an “unconditional discharge,” leaving him a convicted felon under New York law, but he will not face additional penalties.

“This has been a very terrible experience. It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election. I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong,” said the President at the time.

Meanwhile, before handing down his sentence, Judge Juan Merchan said:

“Never before has this court been presented with such a unique and remarkable set of circumstances. This has been a truly extraordinary case.”

Questioning the court’s decision, Morgan Freeman, in the aforementioned interview, questioned:

“How do you do that? When say, ‘Well, he was…,’ I don’t care. That ruling went down before he stepped into the Oval Office. So it just doesn’t make sense to me,” Freeman added.

He further drew parallels between Trump’s recent immigration crackdown and “Germany in 1935.”

“I’m constantly reminded of Germany in 1935. What was happening there? The brownshirts, those people that are marching through, particularly Berlin, and rounding up people, putting them in boxcars and sending them off,” Freeman told O’Donnell, adding, “Now this administration wants to build large detention centers.

Furthermore, the Now You See Me star shared a message with young people, noting “I don’t know what I would say to young people, other than if you are at all aware of where we’re headed, where we are right now and where we’re headed — and if you don’t agree with it — there is one sure way to change the direction of our country: Vote.”

