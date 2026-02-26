“Trump Is a Second-Generation Immigrant” — Conservative Activist’s Stance on SOTU Immigration Address Backfires

Conservative activist and author Ann Coulter took to X to commend President Donald Trump on his State of the Union speech.

Coulter believed that the President’s speech made a very strong case for why anyone less than a fourth-generation immigrant should never be elected into any position of power in the country.

Community notes and X users immediately jumped on the claim. What came as a vehemently anti-immigrant stance quickly turned into an embarrassing moment.

That beautiful ending to Trump’s SOTU address reminds me why we can’t have a second-, third-, or fourth- generation immigrant as president. Love for our country has to be in your genes. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 25, 2026

Trump himself was a second-generation immigrant on his mother’s side. He is also a third-generation immigrant on his father’s side.

Journalist and commentator James Surowiecki reshared Coulter’s X post. He pointed out that Donald Trump would not qualify to be President by Coulter’s own standard.

“Trump is a second-generation immigrant,” he wrote. “I assume Coulter was joking (although mocking the idea that you have to be a heritage American to love America is an odd joke for a RWer to tell),” Surowiecki added.

Donald Trump’s immigration policy has earned a lot of criticism from his opponents. The use of ICE has especially drawn the ire of his political opponents and certain sections of the public.

However, support for the policies from the majority of his MAGA base are still strong. Commentators like Ann Coulter have been supportive of his anti-immigration policies and even vocal on platforms like X.

The President’s SOTU address focused on a lot of things. A major talking point for the President was immigration. While talking about ICE and criminals that have since been discovered to be undocumented, the President sidestepped any mention of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis representative Ilhan Omar was in the audience during the speech. The President did not address the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

While we are doing remembrances, let’s take a moment to remember the people who were killed because of this monster. Sadly, you won’t hear these names at the SOTU: Renee Good and Alex Pretti.#SOTU2026 pic.twitter.com/V3NQrPFeif — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) February 25, 2026

Trump, however, said that the State of the Union address was the perfect time to show the American people what their representatives stand for.

He followed this by saying, “I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

Republicans stood up and applauded. The Democrats did not. However representative Ilhan Omar shouted over the applause. She said, “You have killed Americans,” looking right at the Commander-in-Chief.

Donald Trump, however, was focused on the fact that Democrats did not stand up to support his stance. He said, “You should be ashamed of yourself, not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself,” eyeing the other side of the aisle.

A similar flashpoint came when Democrats refused to rise yet again to honor the mother of Iryna Zarutska, the Ukrainian refugee whom Decarlos Brown murdered. He was a career criminal and also diagnosed with schizophrenia.