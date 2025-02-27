Monica Lewinsky Finally Has A Response to The Most Controversial Question About Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton can never be a part of a conversation without someone mentioning Monica Lewinsky. Clinton was serving his first term as the 42nd President of the United States when he met Monica Lewinsky. That was the beginning of their almost 2-year affair before the scandal broke out.

As a result, Bill Clinton was impeached in his second term, though he went on to finish his term as the President of the country.

Despite the scandal, Bill Clinton got to fulfill his work obligations and went on to earn money, but Monica Lewinsky lost everything. She was publicly vilified for years, though she was just a college student. She was so traumatized that she stopped going out in public and could never have a proper job.

Years after struggling in silence, Monica finally gathered the courage to talk about her experience. She then started giving lectures and talks and restarted her life. She spoke of her experience at great length and gave several interviews.

However, in all those years, Monica Lewinsky remained silent on her opinion about one crucial question. What did she think of President Clinton’s response to the whole situation?

Monica Lewinsky joins host Alex Cooper on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ to speak about her journey and setbacks as a woman. pic.twitter.com/ZcES51pMHp — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) February 26, 2025

In an interview with “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, Monica said that she feels Clinton should have received a far heavier punishment for his role in the affair. She told Alex that it’s strange that no one ever asked her opinion on this matter and something she’s never been questioned about.

She then went on to commend Cooper for asking her views. He said that she thinks the right way to handle this situation would have been for the President to resign. She said the former President should have taken responsibility for his actions and not thrown her under the bus. She was a very young college student who was star-stuck, and he was a man in a power position.

However, Monica later said she knew this was too much to ask for. She knew this would have never happened, and it was naïve to wish for something like this.

Lewinsky is a controversial public person. Her tale has always sparked strong feelings from people who both condemn and sympathize with her for her past. Her “Call Her Daddy” interview has, predictably, sparked a range of opposing opinions.

I feel so bad for Monica Lewinsky She has built her whole life and identity around having affairs with married men. Her identity is only that, it’s all she has been talking about for decades. She is still using the story to define her, this will be her legacy. pic.twitter.com/Awe8uolPCm — Delsina (@delsina363) February 26, 2025

A similar response was seen this time too. Where many have criticized her that she is still talking about something that happened years ago, some commend her for her bravery and courage to look past societal bullying that we are sure she went through.

Under the Instagram post of this interview, users commented that Monica deserved better. Even though she claims that she was not the victim in the affair but of the judgement and harassment afterwards, she was still in a position of disadvantage.

She will always remain an integrated part of Clinton’s legacy.