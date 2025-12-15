Money Matters in Marriage! This Reddit Man’s Shocking Story Shows Why

Marriages in 2025 have become a whole different ballgame altogether. With the evolution of social media, changes in the new generation, widespread education and job opportunities, the concept of traditional marriages has taken a big leap. While the core values of a marriage mostly remain the same, the way it is perceived in terms of gender roles and responsibilities has changed drastically.

With inflation and price hikes, it is almost mandatory for two people in a relationship to earn to lead a comfortable life even though a relationship or marriage may not work out for various reasons, like infidelity, lack of shared interests, different ways of thinking, differences in culture, background and upbringing, boredom, etc., financial differences, which can lead to drastic lifestyle differences, happen to be a deal breaker for many.

According to PEOPLE, a man turned to Reddit for advice after calling off his wedding, saying growing concerns about money and long-term compatibility made him question his future with his fiancée. The 35-year-old explained that he is financially stable, owns his home, and has accumulated savings over time.

When the couple here sat down to plan the wedding with a professional planner, the girl already had certain expectations about how she wanted the wedding to be. Reportedly, the bride envisioned a ceremony costing about $35,000, given that she earns only slightly more than that annually.

“In all the whole thing would cost about 35k and I personally think it’s ridiculous to spend that amount on a wedding,” the man wrote. He was caught off guard to find that his fiancée relied on minimum credit card payments and had no savings.

By contrast, he explained that his savings were meant to provide stability and independence, allowing him to cover living expenses for at least six months if needed. His fiancée argued that paying for the wedding from his savings would not impact him, an assumption which came across as insensitive and vague.

The disagreement deepened when she learned he was financially supporting his brother by covering a $1,700 monthly mortgage payment. He explained that his brother had previously helped pay for his college education and was struggling with the cash after his daughter underwent a “serious surgery. ”

He kept his savings to ensure he could cover living expenses for at least six months if he stopped working. However, the girl’s demand seemed unreasonable and made him feel like she had crossed a serious boundary and disrespected him. He ultimately decided to call off the engagement.

As per Verywell Mind, “financial compatibility isn’t about making the same amount of money, it’s about being comfortable with how your partner relates to it”.

Since money happens to be a deeply personal subject to each individual ( some see it as a core necessity, some as a tool towards achieving independence, etc), it is easily one of the core practical assets responsible for creating a stable and strong foundation in a monogamous union.

The ideal approach today is to balance financial and emotional stability through open communication, empathy, mutual respect, and understanding each other’s spending habits and financial history.

Remember, financial alignment is as crucial as emotionally alignment because it is directly proportional to the quality of life the couple will lead together, as well as the individuals.