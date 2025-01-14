Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio: A Peek Into Hollywood Icon’s Doomed Marriage With The Baseball Legend

Iconic American actress, model, and singer, Marilyn Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, is regarded as Hollywood’s most enduring symbol of glamour and femininity and needs no introduction. The actress achieved fame through films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), Some Like It Hot (1959), and The Seven Year Itch (1955), which revealed her comedic timing, striking looks, and immense sex appeal.

However, even though Monroe achieved massive stardom in her career, her personal life was marked by struggles, including battles with mental health issues and tumultuous relationships, which included her highly publicized relationship with ex-husband and sports player Joe DiMaggio, with whom she fell in love and tied the knot 70 years ago today, on January 14, 1954. The duo first met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who had retired from professional baseball, was keen to meet Marilyn Monroe through a mutual pal.

As per WWD, the actress was initially hesitant to meet him due to her preconceived notion that he would be another stereotypical, arrogant athlete. Yet, when they crossed paths, intense sparks ignited and the two started dating. They eventually transitioned into a long-distance relationship and tried to keep their junior private, but the tabloids figured it out.

According to her autobiography, the couple shared similarities, including an interest in having children, and established a mutually strong connection. However, their marriage went downhill despite deep love. The reason was Joe DiMaggio’s insecurity due to her sultry on-screen persona and glamorous charm, consisting of her famous hourglass figure, sharp features, and personality.

Additionally, in another instance, during the filming of The Seven Year Itch, which featured Marilyn Monroe’s now-iconic “flying skirt” scene, fans and paparazzi were reportedly present. This was encouraged by the film’s director, Billy Wilder, who allegedly arranged the spectacle. DiMaggio, who was married to Monroe at the time, was reportedly upset upon witnessing the scene, leading to a public argument between the two.

After several such incidents, in October 1954, after returning to Los Angeles following filming in New York City, Marilyn Monroe filed for divorce from Joe DiMaggio, citing “mental cruelty” as the reason. Their marriage lasted merely nine months. Although Monroe later moved on and remarried playwright Arthur Miller, their union also ended in divorce in 1961. Soon after, Monroe and DiMaggio rekindled their connection but remained good friends. DiMaggio always professed his love for her.

Monroe tragically passed away at the age of 36 on August 5, 1962, due to a drug overdose involving barbiturates at her Los Angeles home. Officials ruled her death as probable suicide. A heartbroken DiMaggio arranged the funeral for the Hollywood icon at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery on August 8. Stricken with deep agony over her loss, he never married again nor discussed his union with her publicly. Beyond her bold image, Monroe’s influence left behind a lasting impact on films, fashion, love, and allure, leaving her as a symbol of sensuality and grace in pop culture today.