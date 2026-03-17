American Conservative Journalist Mona Charon Discussed Conspiracy Theorists Impact on the White House

American conservative columnist and journalist Mona Charon discussed conspiracy theorists with massive followings and their impact on White House politics on her podcast on The Bulwark . The guest host of the podcast was Will Sommer, who works for the False Flag newsletter, sharing political and cultural insights.

The duo discussed far-right influencers and their claims, which are impacting the political scene across the nation. Charon called Candace Owens “a lunatic,” referring to her claims that Emmanuel Macron‘s wife, Brigitte, is a man.

Another controversial claim from Owens involves Erika Kirk allegedly playing a significant role in her husband’s assassination. Charon added that the “nuttier” Owens gets, the more clicks and attention she receives online. Meanwhile, Owens also slammed TPUSA for turning Kirk’s assassination into a photo op.

‘OUR MILITARY was involved’ in Charlie Kirk assassination — Candace Owens She says an anonymous tip from a ‘man in the military’ will ‘blow this case open’ Her list of suspects now includes the French, the Israelis, Charlie’s TPUSA friends, and the Pentagon https://t.co/meXt9B2J7H pic.twitter.com/kBrG0F4sFE — RT (@RT_com) December 9, 2025

Sommer said, “These people have real influence. And often, that can affect what happens in the White House.” The average person, Sommer added, may look at them and think they’re crazy. “But it can be helpful to understand what they’re up to.”

He called TPUSA critical of the Trump administration. They discussed Charlie Kirk‘s assassination, how he has been made into a national saint, and the billboards in Texas praising Kirk.

According to Sommer, people who don’t already like TPUSA tend to agree with Owens. They give credence to some of the theories Owens puts forward, and many question whether TPUSA played a role in Kirk’s murder.

Charon stated that conspiracy theorists often share a common theme: antisemitism. To this, Sommer replied, “Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, [and] Nick Fuentes dabble in much more antisemitism.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have sued Candace Owens over what they call her “invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust” claims that Brigitte is secretly a man who transitioned into a woman. Exclusive details: https://t.co/qd3zGc64In pic.twitter.com/8nDNorJWfT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2025



All this has affected TPUSA’s funding. Furthermore, they discussed Owens contributing to the antisemitism narrative. Owens, who has worked with TPUSA from 2017 to 2019, now speaks against the organization.

Another conspiracy theorist they discussed was Nick Fuentes, calling him a neo-n— figure. For Tucker, Charon revealed she finds him scary but also charismatic in bringing people together. They joked about his testicle tanning business, calling him a wacko but intelligent. She added he’s antisemitic and racist while being edgy. She remarked on his views on immigrants.

In addition, Sommer noted that Carlson may be similar to JD Vance in his theories, but he does not have to deal with the burden of the Trump administration. He said, “So (Carlson) doesn’t have to defend the war in Iran.”