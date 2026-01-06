2026 New Year Giveaway
Did TPUSA Turn Charlie Kirk’s Tent Into a Photo Booth at AMFEST?

Published on: January 6, 2026 at 7:42 AM ET

Owens was “aghast” seeing the tent replica turned into a photo booth.

Candace Owens’ reaction to TPUSA Charlie Kirk replica tent
Candace Owens shared her shock after seeing the replica TPUSA tent. (Image Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; AdameMedia/X)

Candace Owens shared her reaction to the TPUSA (Turning Point USA) AMFEST replica tent, which was the same as the one where Charlie Kirk was killed. He was shot dead during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September, leaving many in shock.

The tent has “Prove Me Wrong” written across it and comes with a ring light to help people take well-lit selfies. Followers and influencers have not missed the photo opportunity at the replica tent. The display also features portraits of Charlie, including one from a similar event.

Owens said she was shocked by the recreation of the tent and by how TPUSA had turned it into a photo booth. She said she struggled to find words to react to the situation and ultimately described her feeling as “aghast.” Explaining how horrified she was by what she described as the glorification of Kirk’s death, she said, “They made a conscious decision to allow that to happen. To what end?”


She also messaged people to ask who approved this, and she claimed they would have given excuses. She then revealed Elizabeth McCoy approved this tent to be added to AMFEST. Since she is close to Erika Kirk, Owens claimed there’s no way that she isn’t aware of the disturbing tent.

Owens wasn’t sure if this was a recreation or the same tent, as she said it did look old. She mentioned she could spend weeks or even a month talking about what it represents and how she’s feeling.

Meanwhile, Erika is on a TPUSA tour where she is connecting with the crowd over religion, her husband’s values and addressing her grief in her own way. People have bashed her too for wearing sparkly suits and heavy makeup.

They questioned her grieving process and even asked who was taking care of the kids at home while she’s busy touring. There were also rumors about her and JD Vance, who were seen hugging intimately. Erika’s weird hand placement on Vance’s hair made it uncomfortable to look at. Both of them brushed off the rumors while Erika explained that her love language is physical touch.

