JD Vance and Erika Kirk’s Behavior Raises Eyebrows Again at AMFEST 2025

We all know how Erika Kirk sees JD Vance as similar to her late husband, Charlie Kirk. It turns out she kept mentioning Vance even at the AMFEST event in Phoenix. The two attracted attention online when Erika hugged Vance somewhat too closely on stage. Rumors about the two have circulated since October.

This time, Nicki Minaj and Erika began discussing the AmericaFest event and the administration. Minaj praised the administration, noting role models like the “handsome, dashing president,” and referred to JD Vance as a role model, though she also described him as an “assassin.”

WATCH — @NICKIMINAJ refers to JD Vance as an “assassin” when talking about what great role models and how handsome he and Trump are 🙃… then realizes she’s on stage with Erika Kirk, who tries to save her 😬 pic.twitter.com/4zmeZ3fgg0 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 21, 2025

She quickly realized it was a poor choice of words, given that Erika’s husband had been assassinated. She paused while Erika stepped in to laugh it off, saying she had heard it all.

She added that people could make memes of the moment, but it was no big deal. The clip of this went viral, with social media users reacting. One user wrote, “Not a good career move,” about Minaj. Another user asked, “Did Nicki not understand the theme for this year’s meeting?” A third user wrote, “You were expecting intelligence?”

The crowd also laughed at her choice of words. This wasn’t the only awkward moment of the event. Vance and Erika exchanged a high-five and a brief hug on stage to avoid fueling rumors. Vance then addressed the crowd, saying, “So if you love America, if you want all of us to be richer, stronger, safer, and prouder, you have a home on this team.”

Using your 15 minutes of fame after your husband was killed to stand there in a glittering pantsuit and talk about electing JD Vance is certainly an interesting choice. #ErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/xMPo8oa615 — Eugene Eugenius (@CrockerBoy) December 21, 2025

Erika has already endorsed Vance as the next president, publicly backing him. Moreover, she defended her hug with Vance, saying that’s one of her love languages and that anyone who questions it could use a hug themselves.

It sparked another backlash, with people asking why she was addressing the VP in that manner. The most awkward part of their hug was Erika touching the back of the VP’s head. In her defense, she said people reacted as if he were touching his a–, not his head. Erika similarly laughed it off, as she did in response to what Minaj said.