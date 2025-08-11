Mom Kills Son With Wife’s Help and ‘Dissects His Body Into Three Pieces’ After Alleged Abuse – Chilling Confession Reveals Gruesome Details

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details of murder leading to death.

A woman from northeastern Italy confessed to a murder that has left everyone shocked. As per the Daily Mail, Lorena Venier, a 61-year-old woman, murdered her son, Alessandro Venier. Then Venier’s 30-year-old wife, Mailyn Castro Monsalv, who is a nurse, called the cops on July 25, 2025, to inform them about the crime. Venier’s body was found in a horrible condition, dismembered in the basement of the home.

Venier shared with his wife, mother, and infant daughter in the town of Gemona del Friuli, located in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. “I took care of Alessandro’s ‘dismemberment’ myself,” Lorena, a nurse, told the judge during a court appearance, per the Italian news agency ANSA. ” The mother of one also confessed that she used a hacksaw to separate the body into pieces and carry out the process smoothly.

As per PEOPLE, Lorena Venier said, “I used a hacksaw and a sheet to hold the blood, and I dissected him into three pieces. There were no blood splatters — that’s why the Carabinieri police found everything in order.” Reportedly, Lorena and her daughter-in-law were planning the crime for months, and her reason was alleged physical abuse.

The daughter and mother-in-law duo served Alessandro a glass of lemonade spiked with a tranquilizer before giving him two shots of insulin, which she had gotten from the hospital where she worked, to numb his senses so that he would become unconscious. Authorities say Alessandro was suffocated with a pillow and then strangled with shoelaces.

Afterward, his wife, Mailyn, allegedly moved his body to the garage and tried to hide the smell by covering it with quicklime (also known as calcium oxide), according to the Daily Mail. Alessandro had recently told friends he might move to Colombia, and police believe Lorena and Mailyn were planning to use that to explain his disappearance.

Meanwhile, as per news outlet L’Unione Sarda, Alessandro’s wife, Mailyn Castro Monsalv, had wanted her husband dead for months, especially since their daughter was born in January, and she had conveyed that to Lorena. Well, what was the reason behind such a ruthless wife for a husband? “Mailyn was violently beaten, insulted, and repeatedly threatened with death,” as per Lorena.

Alessandro had dismissed Mailyn’s postpartum depression, and when Lorena wanted to report it, he punched her in the back. In addition, Lorena also informed the media that Alessandro had threatened his wife that he would take her to Colombia (her native place) and drown her in the river since no one would come looking for her there. Lorena has been officially charged with murder and hiding a body. Mailyn is being investigated for encouraging the murder.

While we have mostly reported brutal crimes across the United States in the last few weeks, crimes like these remind us that even in small towns, such incidents take place. A lot of crimes are a result of extreme abuse and unfairness in marriages and long-term romantic relationships.

The frustration that leads to crimes like these is often unmet needs that remain dismissed for ages. Please remember that abuse of any kind is absolutely unacceptable, and instead of taking hasty decisions, it’s best to seek legal help and take proper action against it.