Man Accused of Chaining Girlfriend to Bed Over ‘Cheating’ Fears in Shocking Domestic Abuse Case

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about abuse and infidelity.

A shocking case of alleged domestic abuse and violence has emerged in Australia, where a man is accused of chaining his partner to a bed out of fear she would “sneak out” and be unfaithful. Zane Woodward allegedly used a heavy metal chain and padlock to restrain his girlfriend by the ankle, according to police sources cited by The Daily Telegraph.

Authorities said she was only tied to using the washroom or eating. The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, told police that Woodward also took her phone, keys, and wallet, effectively cutting her off from her family, friends, and job. Zane began his relationship with the girl in September 2024, with the alleged abuse starting around June or July of 2025.

As per PEOPLE, the police confirmed that a woman came to them at Lake Illawarra Police Station around 2 p.m. on August 5 to report an alleged domestic violence incident. She told officers she had been detained and assaulted by a man known to her at a home on The Esplanade in Oak Flats.

According to news.com.au, the girlfriend luckily escaped when Woodward took her to a local ATM. She reportedly ran into a nearby pharmacy and got help from a customer, who assisted her in contacting the police. Later, once the case began, Prosecutors told the court on August 7 that the woman showed officers her injuries, which included multiple broken ribs, a fractured eye socket, and extensive bruising.

However, the law is unfair primarily and inclined towards those who have power and money; therefore, despite the physical evidence, Woodward’s lawyer argued that his client, who has learning difficulties, had been seen living “happily” with the woman by his mother, who resides next door.

Yet, Zane Woodward, as per PEOPLE, has a learning disability and a history of abuse. His bail was denied, and he is expected to appear in court again on October 8. It’s sad to witness so many abuse cases in romantic relationships these days. Please remember that abuse of any kind is absolutely unacceptable, and it’s best to educate yourself and your loved ones about narcissistic and abusive relationships.

While Zane Woodward has physically abused his girlfriend, please note that abuse can also be of different kinds, emotional, physical, psychological, or se-ual, and it often escalates over time. Some other signs of abuse apart from physical harm can be excessive possessiveness, Frequent, baseless accusations of cheating or disloyalty, along with controlling money, medications, or birth control. ( via UN Women).

Mocking appearances, blaming, humiliating them in public, and damaging their personal belongings: Some abusers threaten to report the victim to authorities for alleged illegal activity or use intimidation to prevent them from leaving or speaking out. We know it can be heartbreaking to witness the law being biased towards women, especially when abuse is involved, but make sure to seek support and hire good legal help.

