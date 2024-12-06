Model Reveals Trump Was Still in Love With Marla Maples While She Was Dating Him: "He Always Said..."

Donald Trump and Marla Maples shared a rocky, highly publicized relationship. The couple broke up several times before tying the knot in 1993. However, they soon separated in 1997 and divorced by 1999. In between his separation and divorce, Trump, then 50, fell in love with Allison Giannini, a 27-year-old young model. Giannini disclosed startling details about their brief romance decades later. In a rare interview, the former model acknowledged being charmed by his handsome looks. "I thought he was very good-looking," Giannini told Inside Edition in 2016. However, their romance soon fizzled out because Trump was still in love with his second ex-wife.

Giannini was set up on a blind date with the future president by a mutual friend, she met him during the 1997 Christmas. "Was there a love connection? " host Victoria Recano asked. "At first, I thought there was, you know, and we got along great," the model gushed. She added, "He was just so smart and, I mean, I know there have been a lot of things that have been said about him but to me, he was just a great, great guy." Despite reports about his past behavior with women, the former model praised the real estate tycoon and said he was quite chivalrous towards her. "I really think he has a very sweet side to him that a lot of people don't see. He was just very gentlemanly, opening doors and, you know, pulling out the chair for me," she shared.

Giannini met Trump and his family during the holiday season in Aspen, Colorado. She recalled the future Republican leader being magnanimous during the first date. "He gave them a very generous tip. He tipped $100 on a $40 meal," she said. "Was he a good kisser?" the interviewer asked. "I only kissed him once, actually, and it was just a short peck, so I don't really know," Giannini replied. But the romance did not last long, they went out just three times, and then things fizzled. "Could it be that he was preoccupied?" Recano questioned. "He talked about Marla and how much he loved her," the Elle model replied.

However, their connection left a lasting impact, and Giannini turned into a successful real estate agent. She disclosed that the tycoon gave her valuable advice on how to run a real estate company. "He always said, you know, real estate in California is always gonna go up and to buy real estate, and that's what I've done, I've listened to him, and he was right." Even though it didn't work out romantically, she's still a big fan. "Will you vote for Donald Trump?" the interviewer posed the last question. "Oh, absolutely, 100%," Giannini replied without any hesitation.

According to Vanity Fair, Trump agreed to pay Maples just $1 million as per the strict prenup agreement “if they separated within five years, plus another $1 million to buy a house.” Another contentious clause in their agreement was that Trump would continue to pay child support for their daughter, Tiffany Trump until she was 21 but would cease if Tiffany ever joined the Peace Corps, the military, or a full-time job. “We differed on how we looked at the world and how we wanted to raise our child,” Maples told People in 2016.