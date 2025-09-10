Minnesota Man Went Missing in 1967—Human Remains Found in Submerged Car Finally Solve the 58-Year-Old Mystery

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details about the case

Miracles happen, and how! The human remains recovered from a submerged 1960s Buick Electra in the Mississippi River last month have been identified as those of Roy George Benn (a.k.a Roy Benn), a Minnesota man who went missing nearly 58 years ago. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this week that the remains belong to Benn, of Sauk Rapids, who was last seen on September 25, 1967,(tentative) at a café in Sartell. He was 59 years old at the time of his disappearance.

Roy Benn was last seen at 4 a.m. on September 25, 1967, at a café in Sartell. Despite decades of unsuccessful investigations, authorities never gave up on the case. The breakthrough came on August 10, when boaters spotted what appeared to be a submerged vehicle using sonar equipment. Brody Loch, the fisherman who located the car, told CBS affiliate WCCO the find was “100% luck,” adding, “If my buddy hadn’t caught that walleye, we would’ve floated right past it.”

As per PEOPLE Magazine, when the car was recovered three days later, cops found it was registered under Roy Benn’s name. Personal belongings believed to be his were also found inside the vehicle, along with human remains. These were sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for analysis. On September 4, DNA testing officially confirmed the remains as Benn’s. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation. There was so much sediment that it was hard to locate the remains.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Benn was last seen leaving the King’s Supper Club in Sartell, reportedly carrying a large sum of cash. At the time, he wore a dark suit, a white French-cuffed shirt, and gold-and-pearl cufflinks. Benn, who owned an apartment building and an appliance service business near St. Cloud, was described as financially well-off.

It remains unclear why he carried such a large sum of cash or why he walked away suddenly without any reason, especially if he was happy with his life, but he was declared dead by the state after his disappearance in 1975. Even though Benn’s brother Walter worked tirelessly towards solving the case with Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck, nothing worked out.

Sheriff Troy Heck acknowledged the challenges posed by the decades-long submersion, noting that “many of the standard identification techniques used by the medical examiner’s office may not be effective due to the condition of the remains.” (via CNN). However, authorities believe strong evidence points to the victim’s identity.

“We have good reason to believe this vehicle belonged to Roy Benn, and that the remains found inside are likely his,” Tory Heck said. He also confirmed that Benn’s surviving relatives have been notified of the discovery.

The department had previously contacted them to obtain familial DNA samples for comparison.“We’re just thankful that, after all these years, we may have finally found the breakthrough needed to bring closure to this family,” Heck added.