Mindy Kaling Bizarrely Poked Fun at Ben Affleck's Divorce in Her 2024 DNC Speech

Ben Affleck just got mentioned in a unique manner at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 21. Mindy Kaling, who hosted the DNC event, named the actor as she cheered for her home state, Massachusetts. Sharing her spirit with fellow stars from the state, she called the Gone Girl actor's name out loud.

"I love you, Massachusetts! Everyone is always hating on us, but they just don’t get it. Go Sox! Go, Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there. Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world," The Office star stated during the convention. However, the internet called it awkward on X (formerly known as Twitter). "That was so weird and uncomfortable and unnecessary," shared @kinsonian. User @dayofhearts tweeted, "That’s embarrassing ugh." While @scentedwildrose sarcastically commented, "I know she didn't drag Ben Affleck's business into this?" The Oscar-winning actor has been going through a rough patch in his relationship with his wife and songstress Jennifer Lopez.

“Ben Affleck, hang in there!”



— Mindy Kaling gives her fellow Massachusetts-native some words of encouragement while she shouts out the state’s delegation pic.twitter.com/JukE3OIv2b — The Recount (@therecount) August 22, 2024

In recent news, JLo has filed for a divorce from Affleck per BuzzFeed. The celebrity couple reunited after decades of staying apart when they last time broke up in 2004. The Gigli lead stars married in 2022 in the presence of their family. However, in the recent past, the lovebirds did not seem fine in each other's company. The two spent their summers away from each other until the recent word from the insiders revealed that the two were separating from each other. Several fans called Kaling using Affleck's name during the convention inappropriate amid his divorce from the Grammy-nominated singer.

According to Daily Mail, Kaling's reference to Dunkin' Donuts was also inspired by the Good Will Hunting star. Reportedly, he has appeared in several commercial ads for the company. On the other hand, disclosing the issues faced by the pair a source shared with Page Six, "When they weren't in front of the cameras. They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time." Adding on they shared that Affleck, "started craving more privacy, and he could no longer take Lopez's level of celebrity."

Revealing what Lopez underwent, the insider said, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment or interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself." Previously, Affleck was not in favor of sharing the details of his love life. JLo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told was an ode to the love they had for each other and how their paths crossed. After announcing her love, the music star launched an album titled This Is Me... Now, which detailed her romance with her then-husband.