Miley Cyrus Shows Support for Mom After Dad Billy Ray’s ‘Skank’ Comment

Recently, Billy Ray Cyrus has faced intense backlash after the release of some audio clips on social media that reveal him insulting his daughter and ex-wife. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is said to be standing by her mom after Billy labeled her as a ‘skank’ and a ‘liar’. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) and shared a candid behind-the-scenes snap of her and Tish from a Gucci bash in LA, as reported by Page Six. While it's unclear if the post was directed at supporting her mother, that's how one might interpret it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Shearer

When she recently uploaded heartfelt photos of herself with her mom from the Grammys in February, it said a lot even without a caption. It is because Miley's rocky relationship with her dad isn't a secret. During her Grammys speech, she also revealed who her support system was by thanking her mom, sister, love, and stylists and did not mention Billy. In the leaked audio, Billy slams Tish as he says, “The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men, and had those two children before she met Billy Ray," as reported by Page Six.

He continued, “Just think if it said that. The truth on … Brandi, Trace, and everyone knows devil’s a skank.” Billy also sent a message to his manager, Scott Adkins, revealing the same harsh sentiments about his ex-wife. He wrote, “Somebody went on a podcast … to promote their podcast … and came off like ‘Sorry I’m Drunk’ and accidentally told the TRUTH for a change. It’s in her own words. She is a liar … she is a wh**e … and a cheat. Complete Skank. Scum of the earth. A fraud. Makes Deanna [sic] Lohan look like Mother Teresa [sic].”

On the other hand, Firerose has also alleged that Billy is verbally abusive. Last month, she said, “He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f—king b—ch, crazy wh**e.' It was illogical and insane and terrifying,” as reported by Us Weekly. She also claimed, “He’s attempting to use my loving notes as proof that he could not have been abusing me because I love him. But it’s because you love them that you tolerate this behavior." Billy also took to social media and admitted, “Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn’t right.”

Meanwhile, last month Miley spoke about her relationship with her mom and dad on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. She said, "I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. And there's a map of what to do and what not to do, and he's guided me on both. I also inherited the narcissism from [him]." She continued, "So I think a lot of his perspective on reality and on life, I've inherited from him, more so than the way that I was raised — which really, my mom raised me ... Honestly, my mom is my hero," as reported by PEOPLE.