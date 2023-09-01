Miley Cyrus Shares the Truth About Her Contentious Vanity Fair Cover From More Than Ten Years Ago

Renowned artist Miley Cyrus has been remarkably candid about the challenges of shedding her Disney Channel persona since her departure from the iconic show Hannah Montana. The show had a transformative impact on her career as overnight, Miley climbed the ladder of success, becoming a household name. The Flowers hitmaker's recent release, Used to Be Young, dives deep into the monumental experiences she has had that have shaped her personality today! To complement the introspective song, she has embarked on the Used to Be Young TikTok series, where she revisits significant moments from her life.

Among the retrospectives, Miley's portrayal of Hannah Montana and her alter ego, Miley Stewart, holds a prominent place. However, it was during her effort to break away from the Hannah Montana image that a significant controversy arose. In 2008, at the age of 15, Miley posed for Vanity Fair, collaborating with the esteemed photographer Annie Leibovitz. The cover photo showed Miley covered in a sheet with a bright crimson lipstick. Other images from the shoot featured Miley alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, which sparked controversy for the then-child star.

According to BuzzFeed News, the article, titled Miley Knows Best, disclosed her journey from her Disney stardom days to what she wished to pursue in the near future. Back then, Miley brushed off any concerns people had about the cover, explaining, "No, I mean I had a big blanket on. And I thought, This looks pretty, and really natural. I think it's really artsy." But it didn't go down well with her young fans and their parents.

Disney issued an apology-like statement on behalf of Cyrus, suggesting that the situation was employed to exploit a 15-year-old teen for better magazine sales, a gimmick that failed terribly. In response to it, she was asked to apologize to her fans for indulging in the photoshoot.

Looking back, Miley has offered her perspective on the uproar, remarking, "This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubble gum pop star that I had been known for being...and that's what was so upsetting. But, really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people."

Used to Be Young today serves as an ode by the star to her growth in the industry as her supportive parents stood by her side. Fans and followers are in awe of the star of a personality she is today, with her back-to-back mature releases hitting the charts. Miley's ability to address her past and accept all the lows and highs showcase her personal evolution, too. An example she sets for all her fans is to be confident and embrace all the flaws and flowers in one's life. Miley has made sure her fans know that she was proud of who she was by revisiting this incident from her past.

