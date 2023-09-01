Miley Cyrus Opens Up About the Controversial Vanity Fair Cover Photo of Hers From 2008

When Miley Cyrus posed topless for the Vanity Fair cover in 2008, she was just 15 years old. The portrait was taken by famed fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz. Miley was the face of Disney Channel at the time, thanks to her show Hannah Montana, and the provocative cover caused quite a stir, as reported by the Daily Mail. In a TikTok series, the Used To Be Young singer is delving into various points in her career, including the cover's problematic history.

Miley appeared on the cover of the magazine wearing nothing but a sheet over her naked body and a bold lip color. While Annie Leibovitz did take a photo of Miley with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, it ultimately wasn't picked up for the cover. During the TikTok episode, Miley explained the inspiration for the session, gushed about Leibovitz, and reflected on a touching family memory. She recalled, "My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie’s lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures. My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick."

The Wrecking Ball singer elaborated on the significance behind the Vanity Fair cover, claiming that this was the root of the criticism she received. Miley continued to say, "This image of me is the complete opposite of the bubble gum pop star that I had been known for being, and that’s what was so upsetting. But, really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people."No, I mean I had a big blanket on, and I thought, ‘This looks pretty and really natural.’ I think it’s really artsy." However, once a media storm erupted, Cyrus did offer an apology as Disney tried to save her 'clean' reputation.

There was an outcry from parents who were appalled that their children looked up to Miley as a pop icon, and the Disney Channel also got their two cents in at the time. A Disney spokesperson stated back then, "Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines." On the other hand, Miley released her own statement, "I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen, and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about."

Annie Leibovitz, on the other hand, always stood in support of the image, "I'm sorry that my portrait of Miley has been misinterpreted. Miley and I looked at fashion photographs together and we discussed the picture in that context before we shot it. The photograph is a simple, classic portrait, shot with very little makeup, and I think it is very beautiful."

