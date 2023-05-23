Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Ending Tours: 'There's No Connection and No Safety'

Miley Cyrus is done "pleasing others" and wants to stay "dedicated to her own happiness." In her recent interview with British Vogue, the "Flowers" songstress revealed that she will no longer be touring.

Discussing the topic, she mentioned that the Bangerz Tour in 2014 was her last large-scale stage appearance. "After the last headline arena show I did in 2014, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only 'can't', because 'can't' is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own? And, you know what? Like, singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn't really the thing that I love, there's no connection. There's no safety. It's also not natural. It's so isolating because if you're in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

The statement means that a tour for her latest hit album "Endless Summer Vacation" is unlikely. Cyrus has revealed that she is putting her "mental and physical fitness ahead of a paycheck."

Speaking of, she said, "I make choices that I'm proud of that protect me. I put my mental and physical health before a paycheck. I freed up space for myself to be with friends and family doing what I love, which is working out, eating well, learning ways about how to enhance my life, [and] staying dedicated to practices and protocols that are specifically designed for me."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer is known to give it all for her previous tours but now she wants to focus on herself. Cyrus said that "she's grateful," but she also feels that she "can't live [her] life for them anymore." She loves an audience but not the kind she grew up with.

The 30-year-old songstress also addressed the "guilt and shame" she harbored for her controversial years. "I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused. Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child. I'm actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman, I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played. Anyone, when you're 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I'm not my parents. I am who I am.'"

Currently basking in the glory of her latest number one hit "Flowers," Cyrus remarks before signing off, "A lot of headlines have said, 'This is Miley's moment.' And I'm like, that's exactly what it is. It's a moment. And it will be over. That's not pessimistic. That's honest and that's ok with me. I actually prefer it. I don't like to stay big."