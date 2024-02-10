Miley Cyrus’ Mom, Tish Cyrus, Admits ‘Complete Mental Breakdown’ Following Divorce With Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, recently spoke candidly about the difficulties leading up to her separation from country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple, who had been married since 1993 and have three children together – Miley, Braison, and Noah – encountered significant hurdles throughout their nearly three-decade relationship. During a heartfelt discussion on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alexandra Cooper, Tish, aged 56, shared insights into the emotional strain of her divorce from Billy, aged 62, especially compounded by the loss of her mother in the same year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Tish opened up about the severe emotional turmoil post-divorce as she considered seeking help from a mental health facility. However, she didn't. Despite the tumultuous period, Tish expressed that the separation ultimately "worked out for the best." Following the divorce, Tish found love again with actor Dominic Purcell, marrying him in August 2023. Similarly, Billy remarried Australian musician Johanna Rosie Hodges, known professionally as "Firerose," just two months later in October 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason LaVeris

In their official announcement of separation, Tish and Billy had asserted that their decision was purely based on mutual respect for the years of love and gratitude they had been together. They also expressed joint appreciation for their growth and their roles as devoted parents to five children. During the podcast interview, Tish and her daughter Brandi Cyrus also addressed Billy Ray's past assertion that Miley's starring role on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana had "destroyed" their family. Both Tish and Brandi adamantly rejected this assertion, underscoring that the show did not adversely affect their family dynamics.

Tish Cyrus denies ex Billy Ray Cyrus’ 2011 claims that ‘Hannah Montana’ destroyed their family:



"Absolutely not. I just think he was having a moment." pic.twitter.com/4968j67AAX — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 9, 2024

Tish revealed that she had encouraged Billy's involvement in Hannah Montana to ensure that their family could spend time together. Contrary to any perception of fracture, Tish and Brandi emphasized the resilience and unity of their family. According to reports from Radar Online, there was hope from Billy, that his daughter Miley, would reconcile her differences with her step-sibling, aged 34, after their recent wedding. However, the situation seems to have taken an unexpected turn.

Tish Cyrus stayed with Billy Ray Cyrus ‘out of fear’: I had a ‘psychological breakdown’ https://t.co/fbLIJtaF83 pic.twitter.com/iZcPqiCQLi — New York Post (@nypost) February 7, 2024

An insider revealed to the National Enquirer, "Billy Ray was optimistic that things would improve after the wedding, but if anything, Miley appears even more upset." Allegedly, this disagreement has prompted Miley to assert her decision to her siblings, indicating that they must choose sides. While Miley's younger siblings, Noah and Braison, have reportedly accepted the step-sibling, there is a fear that they may side with Billy Ray if pressured. "Noah and Braison remain close to Billy Ray and have embraced the step-sibling," the insider mentioned, adding, "So if push comes to shove, they may align with him." Amidst the growing tension, Miley seems to have drawn a line, instructing her five siblings to pick sides amidst the family conflict.