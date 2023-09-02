Miley Cyrus Details "Undeniable" Chemistry With Liam Hemsworth While Making 'The Last Song'

Over three years since their divorce was officially settled, Miley Cyrus is reflecting on her previous romance with Liam Hemsworth.

In a recent episode of her TikTok series titled Used to Be Young, dedicated to her new song of the same name, the artist known for Flowers shared insights about the casting process involving her former husband as her on-screen love interest in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' book. Miley recently pondered her time filming the 2010 movie The Last Song, during which her real-life romance with Liam blossomed both on and off the screen. She also divulged her perspective on what made their on-screen relationship in the film so effective.

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. And we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three," she said.

The Last Song narrates the story of a defiant teenager named Ronnie (portrayed by Cyrus), who is sent to a tranquil coastal town for the summer to live with her father, Steve (played by Greg Kinnear). However, her encounter with Will (Hemsworth) and the budding romance that ensues prompt Ronnie to rediscover her passion for music, ultimately aiding in the restoration of her bond with her father.

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real-time and in real life, so the chemistry was undeniable, And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship," she said. Certainly, Miley and Liam translated their on-screen chemistry into a real-life relationship, commencing their romance shortly after the commencement of filming for the Nicholas Sparks book adaptation. They then got engaged in 2012, navigating an on-again, off-again dynamic for several years until their marriage in December 2018. However, their union came to an end when the Hunger Games actor initiated divorce proceedings in August 2019, culminating in the finalization of their separation in January 2020, per E! News.

According to The Daily Mail, this video release follows her recent discussion about their enchanting Malibu residence, which tragically fell victim to a destructive wildfire in 2018, a mere three days ago. In another installment of her "Used To Be Young" series, the 30-year-old artist contemplated the importance of both that residence and that phase of her life: "The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my songs as a solo artist, And so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down. That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life," Miley said in an August 29 TikTok.

